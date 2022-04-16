New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Purple Peony Production & Media Pvt Ltd, the leading company in Event Management, Media Solutions, Fashion Shows and Shoots, has announced the launch of its mega property, D'Glance Fashion Week. The event will be held on April 30, 2022 at Taj Vivanta, New Delhi.

The fashion extravaganza will have top designers showcase their creations on the ramp. Gracing the event with her presence will be celebrity showstopper and Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora.

D'Glance Fashion Week was announced at a grand event in Delhi recently. Seen at the event were popular names of the industry including Ved Kashyap - Founder of Purple Peony Production & Media Pvt Ltd, Gaurav Sharma, Show Director Shakir Shaikh, Manas Bhardwaj, Rajkumar Baisoya, Puneet Khatri, Akash Chhabra, Naman Suri, Swagat Ranjan - Founder of Runway Fashion Management, amongst others. Fashion designers Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor, Joy Mitra and Shravan Kumar also marked their presence at the launch event.

Talking about D'Glance Fashion Week, Ved Kashyap said, "This is the first edition of D'Glance Fashion Week and we are happy to associate with top designers and models for the show. I am grateful to Malaika Arora for joining us and taking the event to the next level. We are looking forward to make this fashion week as an annual property and take it pan India. We will love to collaborate with more talents of the industry in the future."

The show will be directed by Shakir Shaikh. Talent Partner is Runway Fashion Management, Stylist is Nishankh Sainani, Photography Partner is Pinlight Studio, Makeup Partner is Affinity Elite, Hospitality Partner is Privee and Gifting Partner is Fuschia. Backstage Management will be done by Dilip Sharma and Mohit Rastogi. PR and Promotions for the event is being managed by Beyond PR and Drrumrolls Media.

For more details, please visit: purplepeonyproductionandmedia.com/index.php.

