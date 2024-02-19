PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Pushpam Group, a leading real estate player in India who is into resort homes, has announced the launch of their luxury Bali themed studio suites at their resort home Balibaug in Alibaug. A total of 14 spacious luxury studio suites will be developed, reflecting a Balinese interior. These suites will be fully furnished leading to a veranda offering residents a tropical view.

Speaking on the launch, Dr Sachin Chopda, Managing Director, Pushpam Group said, "The launch of our Bali themed studio suites will be in addition to our existing offerings of luxury villas at our project Balibaug. It is our endeavour to encourage and give people an opportunity to become owners of a resort home, generating for them regular monthly rental income. The recent commencement of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has enhanced connectivity, improved ease of travel and brought Mumbai closer to Alibaug."

The Bali themed studio suites are part of the Bali style resort at Balibaug in Alibaug. These studio suites measure around 488 sq ft and are priced at Rs 59 lac and above. This project will consist of a large Clubhouse, outdoor & terrace restaurant, Party Lawn, swimming Pool, streetscapes etc. Balibaug is being developed as a luxury boutique resort home spread across 2.2 acres of scenic surroundings, inspired by Bali's temples and Palace architecture.

Balibaug is situated on the scenic Konkan coastal town of Alibaug, also known as 'Mini Goa', for its pristine beaches; just a few hours' drive from Mumbai and ninety minutes' drive from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Balibaug is being developed on the lines of a holiday home. The company has partnered with the best in class hotel services and rental program that offers you 28 nights stay every year, as per international resort standards where you can enjoy holidays with your family. It also lets you earn an assured monthly income with no maintenance charges and free of any liabilities.

Now, with improved connectivity, it's the right time to invest in Balibaug as prices are rising due to increased demand from investors, making it your regular holiday pad as well as earning you regular monthly rental income.

