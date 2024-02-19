Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to be rested from the Indian team for the fourth Test against England. The fast bowler, who is also the team's vice-captain, has been phenomenal so far in the ongoing Test series against England, where he has taken 17 wickets so far, including a six-fer in the Visakhapatnam Test match, which India won by 106 runs. Bumrah has been a crucial factor in India achieving a 2-1 series lead at the end of the third Test but now, it seems likely that he will miss the fourth game, which is to be played in Ranchi. BCCI Organised Chartered Flight to Help Ravi Ashwin Return to Rajkot To Re-Join IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the premier fast bowler will not be featuring in the fourth Test match, which starts from February 23 at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The report adds that he is likely to take some time off and will not join the Indian team which will fly to Ranchi on February 20. Earlier, Bumrah was reported to be rested from the third Test in Rajkot. With India now 2-1, the team management can afford to rest their key fast bowler. Bumrah's absence will impact the fast bowling department of the Indian team with Mohammed Siraj expected to lead the pace attack in Ranchi. In Bumrah's absence, Akash Deep might earn a call-up.

India produced a dominant all-round show in Rajkot to beat England by 434 runs in the third Test. With this, India achieved its biggest victory in Tests in terms of margin of runs in history and Rohit Sharma and his team will carry a lot of momentum as they prepare and head into the fourth Test against Ben Stokes and co.

