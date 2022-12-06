Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram leading affordable housing developer, Pyramid Infratech, has recently crossed the landmark figure of delivering more than 3000 units comprising residential and commercial projects. Besides, the company is in the process of delivering 3500+ units. The company has also recently made a foray into the luxury segment.

With most of its projects located in the fast-developing sectors of Gurugram, the company, within a short period, has emerged as one of the most reputed real estate companies in the city. It has 14 residential and 10 commercial projects spread over 6 million sq. ft. of land. Out of which, the 3 residential and 3 commercial projects have been delivered. At present, 3 million sq. ft. additional land area is under execution. Some of the company's completed projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are Urban Homes at Sector 70A, Urban Homes II at Sector 86, and Urban 67A at Sector 67A.

Says Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, "Pyramid is known for making a substantial difference in affordable residential spaces. Our commitment to quality, timely delivery and excellence has won us our customer's goodwill. Our efforts have also been variously recognised by the government and won us major urban housing projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. Buoyed by our success, Pyramid is also making an active foray into the luxury segment."

As the company is reaching out with its portfolio of diverse projects, Pyramid Infratech is implementing the latest technology-based solutions to provide a cutting edge to its marketing and sales team. It is actively using digital media to reach out to its prospective customers. The company is also scouting for locations for its new projects. Besides, it also plans to launch new group housing and plotted development projects in the next year.

