New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/SRV): Qaadu, a premium brand specializing in plant-based cruelty-free beauty and wellness products, has picked up the pace and forayed onto the shelves of popular pharmacies, hypermarkets and malls. This is in addition to its strong presence across several standard eCommerce platforms.

The move comes within 6 months of its inception. Qaadu products are now available at the modern trade outlet Lulu hypermarket across Kochi, Trivandrum, Lucknow and Bangalore.

Qaadu, which translates to 'forest' in most of south India languages, bases all its formulas on herbal and natural remedies. The carefully curated products have a holistic approach to personal care and good health for the whole family. In order to garner maximum outreach for its products, it partnered with several pharmacies across India and UAE.

Its collaboration with Aster pharmacy, one of the largest retail pharmacy groups in the Middle East and now present in India, has helped the brand scale its presence by a huge margin. Qaadu products will be available across 200+ outlets of Aster pharmacy, with 20 outlets already launched in Kerala. Additionally, Qaadu is also available across 100+ pharmacy stores of DOCIB Group, Medseven Healthcare, Marina pharmacy and Aster Pharmacy in the UAE.

Qaadu products are extensively available on the brand's website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, HealthKart, OrganicandReal.com, BeVegan.ae, shofon.com, Carrefour UAE online store, Amazon.au, Amazon.com, Amazon.sa, Amazon.ca, and ebay. Qaadu products will soon be available on Nykaa, Bigbasket and Myntra

The brand is currently discussing listing its products on Tata 1mg's offline store in Delhi NCR.

Founded by Shafin Kalathingal, Qaadu was officially launched with 18 SKUs aimed at the wellness of the entire family - from children to the elderly to pregnant mothers.

Shafin's family has been in business across diverse industries for more than 60 years. After being an investment banker in the Global Markets and Treasury for 15 years, Shafin along with his wife Shehnaz Ibrahim, who is a director of a well-known pharmacy group in UAE, and his cousin Rahbaz established Qaadu.

"I believe it was only natural for me to delve into business sooner or later. We became a part of the beauty and wellness industry, despite it being a competitive segment because we identified several gaps. The market lacked an all-inclusive brand with properly certified products. The vision and mission of Qaadu are to bridge this gap", said Shafin.

The first products to be formulated by the brand were kid's gummies. From there on Qaadu diversified its portfolio and created face, body, hair, wellness, kids and Mother and Child products. One of its unique products is Milk Tea for nursing mothers. Post-pregnancy women need exceptional care. The Milk Tea offers a natural blend of herbs to support a nursing mother during breastfeeding. It is caffeine-free and made with fennel, alfalfa, and fenugreek to enhance well-being and breast milk quality.

Products by Qaadu have been certified by top-notch organizations. It received its Vegan certification from The Vegan Society of the United Kingdom, the oldest and No 1 Vegan certification. All its products are manufactured from GMP-certified facilities. Nutraceuticals and ayurvedic wellness products are manufactured by USFDA-registered facilities.

The premium product with premium packaging falls under the mid-segment pricing range, the fastest growing segment in India.

"Our unique and authentically green concept was designed to ensure that Mother Nature is never harmed when we develop our products. We have gone to extreme lengths to make sure the ingredients go through a rigorous quality control process to ensure efficacy and safety. The brand is only 6 months old and we have been on track with our targets. We look forward to creating a strong niche in the beauty and wellness segment", added Shafin.

Qaadu has received a sizable investment from an Angel Investor in the oil and gas industry which will be used for inventory management, product development and marketing initiatives. The brand is also collaborating with NGOs to kickstart its CSR initiatives. With the heart of the brand woven in Mother Nature, Qaadu plans afforestation and reforestation of degraded lands. It also plans to work towards the education of underprivileged children.

To know more visit: https://www.qaadu.com/

To buy Qaadu products visit: https://www.amazon.in/stores/QAADU/page/443EFF69-3EE8-4EF3-AA3C-2A659C4CBEC1?ref_=ast_bln

