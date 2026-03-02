A month after her unexpected death, Catherine O’Hara won a posthumous award at the 32nd Actor Awards for her performance on The Studio. O’Hara won best female actor in a comedy series Sunday (March 1) at the Actor Awards 2026, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. O’Hara died at the age of 71 on January 30 from a blood clot in the lungs. ‘Home Alone’ Star Catherine O'Hara Dies at 71; Emmy Award-Winning Actress-Comedian Seen in 'Schitt's Creek,' 'SCTV' and More.

Seth Rogen Pays Tribute to Catherine O'Hara at Actor Awards 2026 - Watch Video:

'The Studio' Wins at Actor Awards 2026

At the Shine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the crowd stood in a standing ovation for O’Hara after she was announced as the winner. Seth Rogen, co-creator of The Studio, accepted the award on her behalf. He recalled a passionate collaborator who would, the night before a scene, invariably send a polite email with suggested rewrites. Rogen said O’Hara “showed that you could be a genius and you could be kind.” Macaulay Culkin Pays Tribute to Catherine O'Hara, Says 'Mama, I Thought We Had Time'; Meryl Streep, Pedro Pascal Remember Actress.

Actor Awards 2026: 'The Studio' Cast Remembers Catherine O'Hara - Watch Video:

“If you have people in your lives who don’t know her work,” Rogen said, “show them O’Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in Beetlejuice, show them O’Hara hurting her knee in Best in Show and doing that amazing thing where she hobbles around, and tell the people as they are laughing that that’s Catherine O’Hara and we were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us.”

Winners at Actor Awards 2026 - See Post:

The Studio also won best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Rogen. In the show, O'Hara, played the movie executive Patty Leigh.

