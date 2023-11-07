BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 7: Q&I, by Thomson Digital a leading EdTech platform dedicated to providing cutting-edge personalized learning solutions for JEE and NEET aspirants, is proud to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated mobile application. This application is designed to make personalized learning accessible anytime, anywhere.

Also Read | Key Games for FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with Knockout Spots at Stake in UEFA Champions League 2023-24.

The mobile application, available on both Android and iOS platforms provides students with the flexibility to engage with Q&I's advanced learning features on their smartphones and tablets. With the app, Q&I empowers students to excel in their academic journeys by identifying strengths, addressing areas of improvement, offering personalized study plans, and tracking progress with precision, all in the palm of their hands.

Key Features of the Q&I Mobile Application

Also Read | Ferrari Electric Car: Italian Luxury Sports Car Manufacturer To Launch ‘First All-electric Car’ Ahead Of Schedule; Check Details So Far.

Assessment-Led Learning: Students can take diagnostic assessments to understand their strengths and weaknesses.

Personalized Study Plans: The app recommends customized study plans based on individual assessment results.

Comprehensive Practice: Access to a vast library of practice questions for thorough preparation.

Progress Tracking: Monitor progress with detailed insights into performance and learning patterns.

Convenience: Learn and practice on-the-go, enabling flexible and efficient learning.

Vinay Singh, Executive Director and CEO of Thomson Digital and Q&I, said, "The launch of our mobile applications is a significant step forward in our mission to provide accessible, high-quality education to every student. With the convenience of learning on mobile devices, we are ensuring that students can make the most of their study time, whether at home or on the move."

Q&I's mobile application is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Students can install the app, log in with their Q&I account, and have access to personalized learning experiences at their convenience.

For more information about Q&I and to download the mobile applications, please visit www.qanditoday.com

Google Store (Android)https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.qandi.app App Store (iOS)https://apps.apple.com/in/app/q-i/id6469987260

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)