Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Another feather in Qpi Technology's cap, Qpisemi (https://www.qpisemi.tech) is all set to design secure data centre CPUs, cryogenic electronics and semiconductor process research.

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Qpi Technology announced their 5th subsidiary, Qpisemi, which aims to design Data centre CPUs to withstand security threats in the Quantum era.

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja revealed, "All our subsidiaries are mapped to generate revenues within a year of launch. The same goes for Qpisemi, which is expected to generate early revenues from cryogenics discrete components. But our vision, this time, is much broader. While preparing the groundwork for a highly secure Quantum data centre for QpiCloud, the current CPUs are the weakest links in terms of security."

With Qpi's analysis, it became evident that the CPUs currently in use cannot stand firm against the security vulnerabilities in the Quantum era. So, they decided to design the world's most secure data centre CPUs code-named, "Prakarah" (translates to "Wall" in Sanskrit). It will be wholly Quantum secure, so much that it can tolerate security breaches which makes security breaches like "Spectre", "SGAxe", "Crosstalk", "ZombieLoad", "RIDL", "Fallout", "SWAPGS Attack", "LVI", "Foreshadow", "Snoop", "PortSmash", "LazyFP", "BranchScope", "NetCAT" and "Meltdown" look like Mickey Mouse vulnerabilities. Dr Nagendra also says, "Further down the road, we will be willing to sell this product to fellow cloud service providers and make the public clouds and Data centres safe and secure."

"Cryogenic discrete components have tremendous market potential. While we endeavour to build a lot of these components for Quantum solutions stacks, they can also better other areas of applications. To name a few, electronics used in spacecrafts, space rovers, healthcare machines, devices used in extremely cold physics experiments, defence and measurement systems in astrophysics can greatly benefit from our efforts in cryogenic electronics," said Pinakin Padalia, co-founder of Qpisemi.

When asked about ISA architecture, Dr Nagendra Nagaraja said, "We have a great relationship with ARM from the initial days of QpiAI. Most likely, the CPU will be based on ARM architecture's custom ARM v9. We are also ARM-flexi licensees. Although, we are yet to work out a good licensing deal and offer on ISA customization for Data centre CPU. We are also thinking about building our very own Quantum secure RISC ISA from the ground up."

Qpisemi believes that a strong semiconductor process know-how is required to design high performance and secure data centre CPUs. Their first version of CPUs will possibly be upwards of 64-core server processors targeted to TSMC's 5nm process node, with proven security features that are not available in other existing server CPUs. Additionally, it will have one of the least TDPs for the same class.

During the phase of testing, QpiCloud Quantum data centres will use prototypes of Prakarah. Production versions are likely to be available on the QpiCloud data centre by 2025-26. The Qpi team is expecting a 20% market share of highly secure data centre CPUs in public cloud and enterprise data centre in the next 5 years. They foresee a time when most CPUs will have to be Quantum secure in public cloud and data centres. They also mentioned that it will be no surprise if Quantum security becomes a regulatory requirement in the Data centre and Public cloud in the coming Quantum age.

Setting up a Foundry in India is also running on their minds, "Given Qpi Technology's background, we are the youngest and most qualified to set up semiconductor fabrication in the country." Fabrication and foundry are a long-term business and many young companies must participate in it. With the government's PLI scheme in place, Qpi Technology and their subsidiaries are getting ready to explore manufacturing activities.

For instance, QpiVolta is setting up a Giga factory in Bangalore. If the market firms up for Superconductors, SuperQ, another one of Qpi Technology's subsidiaries will step into Superconductor device fabrication facility.

While they wait on Semiconductor Foundries, they want to stabilize existing projects, products and platforms in all of their subsidiaries as well as reach a $100 million revenue at the parent company. Qpisemi may well be the last subsidiary under Qpi Technology and if a foundry emerges, it will be from Qpisemi.

On AI processors, Dr Nagendra Nagaraja said, "For the first rollout of Qpicloud, we are happy to use off-the-shelf GPUs for standard solutions for AI workload. We plan to procure from fellow AI chip makers for custom solutions when required later on."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)