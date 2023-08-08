BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 8: Racold, a leading brand in the heating solutions industry, is proud to announce its achievement of being honored as the prestigious Superbrands India 2023 award. This recognition underscores Racold's unstoppable commitment to delivering exceptional products that strengthens its position as the most trusted brand in the industry. The Superbrands India award is a highly desirable title which is known for recognizing brands that identify excellence in their respective segments. The award is based on a procedure conducted by experts who assess brands on various parameters such as brand reputation, customer satisfaction, innovation, and market dominance. Racold's success in securing this prestigious title is an evidence to its excellence and customer-centric approach. Speaking about the achievement, Mohit Narula, Managing Director and Country Manager (India), Ariston Group India Pvt. Ltd., expressed his delight and gratitude, stating, "It gives me immense pleasure while receiving the Superbrands India 2023 award. This recognition reflects the trust and confidence which our customers have placed in us. At Racold, we are always committed to provide cutting-edge heating solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers. This award maintains our commitment to excellence and encourages us to continue to deliver quality-assured products." Racold has consistently been at a leading-edge of technological advancements in terms of the heating solutions industry. The brand's wide range of products, including water heaters, heat pumps, and solar water heaters, have gained immense recognition for their performance, energy efficiency, and durability. By focusing on continuous innovation and incorporating customer feedback, Racold has established itself as a market leader, setting new benchmarks for quality and reliability. Racold has also been actively involved in initiatives promoting sustainability and energy conservation. The company's efforts to develop eco-friendly products that minimize environmental impact have accumulated praise from both customers and industry experts. This commitment towards environmental sustenance has further contributed to Racold's reputation as a brand that not only delivers exceptional products but also operates with a strong sense of social responsibility. This prestigious recognition strengthens Racold's position as the industry leader in water heating solutions and strengthens the trust that customers, partners, and stakeholders place in the brand.

Also Read | Dell Layoffs: Dell Technologies to Lay Off Employees in Sales Teams Amid Partner-Driven Market Strategy.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)