Nowboicha (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced five guarantees in Assam, including Key promises such as monthly cash transfers to women, Rs 50,000 for women entrepreneurs, cashless health coverage, and justice for Zubeen Garg's case.

"I'm announcing five guarantees. The first guarantee is an unconditional monthly cash transfer to every woman's bank account. Additionally, we'll provide women with an amount of Rs 50,000 to start or expand their businesses. The second guarantee is that we'll guarantee cashless health coverage of Rs 25 to every family. The third guarantee is that we'll deliver justice in the case of the late famous singer Zubeen Garg within 100 days. We've ensured justice within one hundred days..." said Kharge while addressing a public meeting in Nowboicha, Assam.

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Kharge's remarks came as Assam gears up for a single-phase polling across all 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of altering the state's demographics for vote-bank politics, while asserting that a BJP government would identify and deport "every infiltrator" within the next five years.

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Addressing a public rally in Nalbari, Shah said, "Driven by the greed for vote banks, the Congress party changed the entire demographics of Assam. Dhubri and its nine surrounding districts are now teeming with infiltrators."

He further alleged that previous Congress governments had allowed illegal infiltration for decades.

"The Congress government had kept the doors open for infiltrators inside Assam for years. Our Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has shut the borders... and reclaimed 1.25 lakh acres of land that had been occupied by infiltrators," Shah said.

Making a strong electoral pitch, the Union Minister outlined a firm roadmap against infiltration.

"Today, I have come to Nalbari to say: form a 'Lotus flower' government for the third time. In the next five years, we will identify and deport every single infiltrator," he asserted.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.

The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)

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