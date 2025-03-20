VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: Rajarani Coaching, known for its innovative and student-friendly approach, is on the brink of reaching an incredible milestone--3 million followers on Instagram! To celebrate this massive achievement, the institute has announced a grand giveaway, set to be one of the biggest in India's education sector. Thousands of students stand a chance to win exciting rewards, making this a historic moment for the Rajarani Coaching community.

Rajarani Coaching's Journey to 3 Million Followers

Since its inception, Rajarani Coaching has been a trailblazer in transforming the education landscape. Led by expert mentor Priya Gadhiya, the platform has redefined learning with modern teaching techniques, high-quality study materials, and an engaging digital presence. This commitment has garnered a strong and loyal student base across India, making it one of the most trusted names in online education.

Approaching 3 million followers is a testament to the impact Rajarani Coaching has made in students' lives. The milestone reflects the unwavering trust, credibility, and value it has built through its interactive Instagram page, which serves as a hub for academic resources, mentorship, and motivation.

India's Biggest Giveaway - A Celebration of Student Support

In a gesture of gratitude, Rajarani Coaching is set to launch an extraordinary giveaway upon hitting 3 million followers. This initiative will reward 1,000 lucky students with exclusive study materials, mentorship opportunities, and other valuable resources to aid their academic journey. The giveaway underscores Rajarani Coaching's commitment to empowering students and ensuring they have access to the best learning tools.

How to Participate?

The selection process will be fair and transparent, with winners being chosen randomly from among the 3 million followers. Rajarani Coaching will announce the giveaway details and participation guidelines on its Instagram page, ensuring that every student gets an equal opportunity to win. The final winners will be revealed through an exciting live event, adding to the celebratory spirit of this milestone.

Rajarani Coaching's Legacy and Achievements

Founded in 2017 by Priya Mohit Gadhiya, Rajarani Coaching has been a pioneer in making fashion education accessible, particularly for women and aspiring entrepreneurs. By seamlessly integrating practical skills with digital education, the institute has empowered thousands through its professional stitching and garment designing courses. With over 80% of its learners being women, Rajarani Coaching has played a pivotal role in enabling financial independence for housewives, students, and budding fashion designers.

The institute has already made history by securing a Guinness World Records for hosting the largest online textiles lesson livestream on YouTube, boasting 23,836 peak concurrent viewers. Additionally, Rajarani Coaching has received prestigious recognition for its groundbreaking work, including a feature on Shark Tank India and a spotlight in Forbes India for revolutionizing fashion education.

As Raja Rani Coaching inches closer to 3 million followers, the excitement for this landmark giveaway continues to build. This event not only celebrates the brand's incredible journey but also reinforces its mission to uplift and support students across India. Stay tuned for more updates and be part of this grand celebration!

