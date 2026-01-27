Washington DC [US], January 27 (ANI): Marvel hero Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox, is finally back with the second season of 'Daredevil: Born Again' and this time Jessica Jones has arrived to help him out. The makers have released the trailer and announced the streaming date today.

Set to Donald Glover's song 'Lithonia,' the trailer brings back many of the major characters from the first season of the 'Daredevil: Born Again', including Vincent D'Onofrio's famous role as Kingpin, who's now the mayor of New York City.

The trailer also featured Elden Henson's character Foggy Nelson, Matt's (Charlie Cox) best friend, who was shockingly killed by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in the Season 1 premiere. His appearance in the trailer is likely a flashback or dream sequence.

According to a missing person's poster, Matt hasn't been seen in quite some time, but his alter ego, Daredevil, has been taking on Kingpin's forces as per the trailer. He's aided by Jessica Jones, who uses her super strength (and sarcasm) to beat up Kingpin's goons.

Jessica Jones character is played by Krysten Ritter in the Marvel universe. "I hope you can walk, because I'm not carrying you," she says to an injured Matt, before helping him up.

Meanwhile, in the trailer, Kingpin steps into a boxing ring to face off against an opponent, and Bullseye flashes a chilling smile and a wink after he escaped from prison in Season 1. There's also a shot of Matthew Lillard's mysterious new character, who joins the cast of Season 2.

Marvel has shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUBKy-tDlgN/

The series is set to stream from March 24. (ANI)

