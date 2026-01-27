Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27 (ANI): Malayalam actor Basil Joseph is set to make his Tamil film debut with the movie 'Raawadi'. The makers have shared a teaser while announcing the tentative theatre release date of the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Joseph shared the teaser of the film, which is directed by Vignesh Vadivel. Apart from the Malayalam actor, the movie also stars LK Akshay Kumar, Sathyan, John Vijay, Jaffar Sadiq, Noble K James, Shariq Hassan, Arunachaleswaran Pa, Aishwarya Sharma.

As per the teaser, the film narrates the tale of a group of boys who feel like bully seniors gang in the college unless they meet with Basil Joseph.

The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios.

The film is slated to hit theatres later this year.

Basil Joseph has also ventured into production by launching his own production house, Basil Joseph Entertainment. The actor has decided to turn producer to promote "better" and "bolder" stories.

Beginning his film career as an assistant director of Vineeth Sreenivasan in the 2013 film 'Thira', the actor has gained fame with his roles in films like 'Varshangalkku Shesham', 'Maranamass', 'Joji' and directorials including 'Minnal Murali'.

He has directed three films 'Kunjiramayanam', 'Godha' and 'Minnal Murali'. (ANI)

