Sonipat (Haryana) [India], January 27(ANI): Rohtak Royals will be aiming to bounce back strongly when they face Faridabad Fighters in their second fixture of the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) on January 28.

After a hard-fought outing in their tournament opener, the Royals are determined to regroup, refine their strategy, and register their first win of the season, according to a release.

Despite falling short by just two points in their opening game, the Royals showed signs of promise and resilience, with both the defence and raiding units producing moments of cohesion. With valuable match experience now under their belt, the team will look to convert those positives into a more clinical performance against the Fighters, understanding the importance of early momentum and aiming to make a strong statement in the contest.

Leading the side is Arjuna Awardee and Indian kabaddi stalwart Sandeep Narwal, whose composure, experience, and leadership continue to form the backbone of the Royals' campaign, guiding the young squad with confidence both on and off the mat.

Head Coach Surender Nada expressed confidence in the squad's mindset, saying, "The first game gave us some important learnings, and we are confident of bouncing back. The boys showed great fighting spirit, and we have worked on a few key areas in our training. The energy in the camp remains very positive. It's a long tournament, and we are focused on improving with every match and delivering a stronger performance against Faridabad

Rohtak Royals will once again bank on their balanced squad structure as they prepare for their next clash. The all-round responsibilities are set to be handled by Ankit Jakhar and Sachin Jaibhagwan, while the defensive unit features Amit Nafe Singh at left cover, Sahil Amarjeet at right corner, Ronak at right cover, Mohit and Aaryan at left corner, Sandeep Deswal at left cover, and captain Sandeep Narwal anchoring the right corner. In the attack, the raiding unit will be led by star Vijay Malik alongside Ankit Rana, Akshay Rajender, Rakesh Singroha, Himanshu, and Milan Dahiya.

After emerging as the top scorers in the opening game, all eyes will be on Vijay Malik and Milan Dahiya to once again lead the charge, while Narwal and Rakesh Singroha will also look to make a strong impact by troubling the opposition with their defensive and attacking prowess.

Faridabad Fighters, meanwhile, come into the contest with a competitive lineup of their own and are expected to test the Royals across departments, setting up what promises to be an intense clash. (ANI)

