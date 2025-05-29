VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Rajputana Industries Limited (NSE: RAJINDLTD), a renowned name in manufacturing of non-ferrous metal products, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 & FY25.

Also Read | Hooghly Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter in West Bengal; Dies by Suicide After Failing To Repay Loans.

H2 FY25 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 295.35 Cr, YoY growth of 60.31%

Also Read | Did Tamannaah Bhatia Take a Jibe at Virat Kohli Over Avneet Kaur Incident? Actress Blames Instagram for 'Accidental' Like on Deepika Padukone Video Amid Sandeep Vanga Reddy Row.

* EBITDA of Rs 10.17 Cr, YoY growth of 15.97%

* PBT of Rs 6.12 Cr, YoY growth of 73.61%

* Net Profit of Rs 4.20 Cr, YoY growth of 59.93%

* EPS of Rs 1.82, YoY growth of 6.43%

FY25 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 553.13 Cr, YoY growth of 69.15%

* EBITDA of Rs 18.92 Cr, YoY growth of 4.20%

* PBT of Rs 11.11 Cr, YoY growth of 61.76%

* Net Profit of Rs 8.27 Cr, YoY growth of 61.30%

* EPS of Rs 4.15, YoY growth of 24.25%

Commenting on the performance Mrs. Shivani Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director of Rajputana Industries Limited said, "FY25 has been a milestone year for Rajputana Industries, marked by strong operational execution, significant revenue growth, and our successful listing on NSE Emerge. Achieving significant year-on-year growth in total income reflects not only the increasing demand for quality non-ferrous metal products but also the trust our customers and partners place in us.

The non-ferrous metal recycling industry continues to play a crucial role in supporting global sustainability goals and the circular economy. With increasing demand across infrastructure, automotive, and electrical sectors, the outlook remains strong. We are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends through our integrated operations, efficient sourcing strategies, and commitment to quality.

Looking ahead, we are focused on capacity expansion, deepening our product portfolio, and adopting greener, more efficient manufacturing practices. As the industry evolves, we remain committed to delivering value while contributing to a more sustainable industrial future."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)