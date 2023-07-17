PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 17: Rakhi.in is one of those few websites that understands the core value of Raksha Bandhan and ensures its full support for the celebrations. Keeping the spirit of siblinghood alive as always, they have ensured Raksha Bandhan celebrations in 2023 are even better than the last year. For that, they have revamped the entire website, rectified their services, and worked on every detail in-depth so that their customers can have a ball of time celebrating the festival that is admired globally.

Nandani Singh, founder of Rakhi.in exclusively shared the details of their Raksha Bandhan 2023 preparations. She mentioned how everyone is keenly involved in a better celebration. She said, "While we were laying down our goals for Raksha Bandhan 2023, we decided to look closely at each of our products, facilities, and services. Assessing the product and service quality ensures they are impeccable and ready to be presented to our customers."

With this approach in mind, the company has made the following changes and improvements to its website to help its customers have amusing festive celebrations.

Adding new designs of rakhis in every category

The company is a famous website for online Rakhi shopping because they don't sell Rakhi just for the sake of festivities. Rather, they understand the importance of its rituals and respect people's emotions behind them. That is why the website always designs its latest collection with what customers want from them rather than what the website wants to give to its customers.

Their Rakhis are made in different parts of India where the stonework is done from Jaipur, zari embroidery on the rakhi is done from Kolkata, Ahmedabad provides silver work for the rakhi, and various artisans from different parts of India do all the other specialized rakhi work.

This provides profound details on Rakhis and gives them that complete traditional look that every sister wants in the rakhi she decided to tie to her brother. Apart from being too well crafted, the Rakhi designs are updated every year, keeping the latest trends, demands, and styles in mind.

Hence, their designer rakhis, Lumba Rakhi, Kids Rakhi, and all other rakhi designs, including silver, sandalwood, pearl, stone, etc., have been introduced with the latest collection for Raksha Bandhan 2023. And all of these new additions are explicitly beautiful and worth spending money on.

Ensuring uninterrupted and on-time deliveries

When the company decided to be uniquely special for the festival, they also decided all of its deliveries would be on time so that heart-to-heart celebrations wouldn't have to undergo unwelcomed delays. Moreover, when someone orders Rakhi gift hampers for their siblings, they eagerly await the delivery to know the receiver's reaction and how they liked the gift.

The ordered products must reach the receiver's address on time to ensure perfection for this moment. Hence, the website has rechecked its delivery services and policies so that none of its customers experience delays in receiving their online Raksha Bandhan gift hampers.

The online Rakhi shopping website believes that people like to always shop for gifts from a new collection every year to stand out. That is why the website's Raksha Bandhan gifting range and Rakhi designs are new, fresh, and updated. This shows how much customers mean to the online rakhi shopping website and how far they can go to ensure Raksha Bandhan celebrations always bloom with freshness.

Since Rakhi with chocolates is one of the most demanded combos in every Raksha Bandhan this year, they have improvised everything for the gifting ritual, including the chocolate collection. The website has included the latest exotic and assorted chocolates for a memorable Raksha Bandhan 2023. Their collection is sure to make the festival gleeful globally.

The final verdict

Over the years, Rakhi.in has done a lot to make Rakhi festival special for its customers. Their customers have appreciated and supported their efforts by sticking to the website for local and international Rakhi deliveries. In return, the website has kept growing, improving, and expanding. As a result, they have been able to cater their products and services to more and more people globally and have made online rakhi shopping safe and quality filled.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 brings a lot of responsibility to the shoulders of the website, keeping its dedication and service deliveries in mind. It will be a delight to see how the company will impress each of its customers again and celebrate a record-breaking Raksha Bandhan with its virtual family.

