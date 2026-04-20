NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20: Ramagya School has reported a strong set of results in the Class X Board Examinations this year. Students have performed steadily across subjects. More than half the students have scored above 90%. This points to a balanced outcome across the batch, not limited to a few high scorers.

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Manika Datt Sati leads with 99.6% (498/500) and emerges as the Branch Topper. She is followed by Navya Jain with 98.8% and Dhanya Narayanan with 98.4%. The results come after consistent preparation through the academic year. Students have shown clarity in their subjects and steady progress.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said, "I congratulate all our students on their performance in the board examinations. These results are the outcome of consistent efforts over time. Regular practice and guidance have played a key role, along with a gradual focus on improving. It is good to see students approach their exams with confidence in a changing academic environment."

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The overall result shows a steady distribution across score brackets. The school recorded an average of around 86% (Best of 5) with more than half the students scoring above 90%. Around 21% secured above 95% while nearly 81% scored above 80%.

This year's exam pattern had more application-based questions. Students handled it well and were able to apply what they had studied in most subjects. Teachers continued with revision classes, doubt-clearing sessions and practice tests in the weeks leading up to the exams. Students followed a structured routine, which helped them stay consistent rather than relying on last-minute preparation.

For many students, these results come at a stage when they are beginning to think about their next academic stream and future direction. At this stage, many students begin thinking about their next academic stream. Choices become more defined, and students start looking at subjects based on what they are comfortable with. The school has been guiding them through counselling sessions and regular discussions so that they can look at different options and decide accordingly. These discussions have continued over time and not just as a one-time exercise.

The parents equally stayed involved during the year, especially in the months before the examinations. Many kept track of their children's preparation and progress. The teachers were in regular touch with parents, sharing updates from time to time. This helped students stay focused in the lead-up to the exams. This shared involvement has been an important part of the overall preparation.

With these results, Ramagya School continues its academic work while preparing students for the next stage. The focus now shifts towards helping students settle into their chosen streams and adjust to the next level of study. The school extends its best wishes to all students as they move ahead in their academic journey.

For more information, please visit: ramagyaschool.com

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