New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Indian Railways on Monday announced that Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) with a valid Unique Disability ID (UDID) card will be permitted to travel in unreserved coaches earmarked for Divyangjan in Mail/Express trains.

According to the statement, Indian Railways clarified that Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) holding a valid UDID card, and passengers with concessional fare facilities, will be recognised as bona fide passengers. As a result, passengers will be allowed to travel in specially earmarked coaches, specifically the SLRD and LSLRD (Luggage-cum-Brake Van) compartments, provided they possess a valid travel authority.

Also Read | Amravati S*x Scandal: Minor Victim Attempts To Die by Suicide at Vazhar Dam, Cops Stop Her in Time.

Railways has further stated that action against unauthorised passengers found travelling in these designated coaches shall be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Railway Act, 1989. This has been done to ensure that the intended beneficiaries are able to access and utilise the facilities without inconvenience.

All Zonal Railways have been advised to issue necessary instructions to concerned officials to ensure proper implementation of these provisions.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Telangana: 3-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Peddapalli.

Divyangjan Card, also known as the E-Ticketing Photo Identity Card (EPICS), is a railway identity card for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) that allows them to avail concessions on train travel. The card is issued on the basis of a valid disability/concession certificate, with the UDID card being accepted for some categories. Applications for issuance or renewal may be submitted through the Indian Railways Divyangjan portal or the Central Government services portal.

Earlier, Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone in scrap disposal, registering robust performance in the financial year 2025-26. Against a target of Rs 6000 crore, the Railways recorded scrap sales amounting to Rs 6813.86 crore, surpassing the set benchmark with notable efficiency.

This achievement builds on the strong performance of the previous financial year 2024-25, wherein Indian Railways exceeded its target of Rs 5400 crore by achieving scrap sales worth Rs 6641.78 crore.

According to Indian Railway, the sustained momentum in scrap monetisation reflects Indian Railways' focused approach towards efficient asset management and transparent disposal mechanisms. By systematically clearing unserviceable materials, the organisation is not only unlocking value from idle assets but also freeing up critical space across depots, yards, and workshops. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)