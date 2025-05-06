Acclaimed for her roles in Ramayana and Animal, Indira Krishna expresses admiration for producer Prerna Arora and her next film, Jatadhara.

New Delhi [India], May 6: Indira Krishna is a talented actor known for playing Kausalya, the mother of Lord Rama, in the upcoming Bollywood film Ramayana. She is also recognised for her role as Rashmika Mandanna's mother in the movie Animal.

She has expressed her admiration for Producer Prerna Arora and the film Jatadhara. In a recent statement, Indira quoted: "Prerna knows the niche of entertainment and will present Jatadhara to the audience with ease, captivating pan-India and keeping in mind the trend. Jatadhara was an incredible journey for me in Telugu. I loved the storyline, which connected me to the character in real life. The film is very natural yet supernatural.

The set of Jatadhara was absolutely real, and the direction team and technicians from Hyderabad made the language easy to work with. The tantric scene is a highlight, and the sequences enhanced every scene."

Jatadhara is a pan-India Telugu-Hindi supernatural fantasy thriller film starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, Shilpa Shirodkar, Ravi Prakash and an ensemble cast. Presented by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal and Prerna Arora, Produced by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal. Co-Producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami, the film is known for its captivating storyline and impressive production values.

Prerna Arora is a renowned producer known for her work on several blockbuster films, including Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Pad Man. Her production style is characterised by a deep understanding of audience preferences and a commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment.

Indira Krishna's praise for Prerna Arora and the film Jatadhara highlights the producer's expertise in crafting engaging stories and her ability to bring together talented teams to create memorable cinematic experiences. With Jatadhara set to release this year, fans are eagerly anticipating the film's arrival.

