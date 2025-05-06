Out! Finally a breakthrough for Gujarat Titans and a successful catch taken. Suryakumar Yadav was looking for the inside out shots over cover and he tried one more just to miscue it and the long off fielder settles to take a comfortable catch. The wicket came immediately after Will Jacks completed his half-century. MI still in a strong place. Suryakumar Yadav c Shahrukh Khan b Sai Kishore 35(24).
Despite two good LBW shouts and DRS taken, both Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav survive and they have now put together a steady partnership setting up a foundation for a big score. GT will be disappointed.
Some horrible display of fielding from Gujarat Titans this. Arshad Khan and Prasidh Krishna created three chances but Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore and Mohammed Siraj dropped all of them giving Will Jacks life twice and Suryakumar Yadav once. Mi ended up making a comeback in the powerplay through Will Jacks' counter-attack. Shubman Gill looked disappointed.
Out! Big wicket for Gujarat Titans. Rohit Sharma departs. Arshad Khan has looked in good rhythm so far and he strikes. Was hitting the deck hard and Rohit Sharma tried to manufacture a shot on the offside. Doesn't get enough of it and the ball carries to the hands of the mid-off fielder. GT are elated here. Rohit c Prasidh b Arshad Khan 7(8).
Out! Mohammed Siraj strikes with the new ball again. Uses the wobble seam, takes it across the left hander Ryan Rickelton, Rickelton nudges at it, mistimes it and the ball carries to Sai Sudharsan at short cover. GT draw first blood. Rickelton c Sai Sudharsan b Siraj 2(2).
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Toss Update: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match. Scroll down to get live score updates, commentary, playing XI and toss updates.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has only a few rounds of matches left ahead of the IPL 2025 play-offs. The play-off race has intensified and it is now time for one final push. In the match 56 of the IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians will host Gujarat Titans at their home in the Wankhede Stadium in Gujarat on May 6. You can check the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 scorecard here. Gujarat Titans are well in the race and are eying a top two spot as they have seven wins after playing ten matches and only three losses. They will want a win here and keep their winning momentum going. Mumbai Indians will want the same, especially after winning six matches in a row. Will Kagiso Rabada Play in MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of South African Star Featuring in Starting XI of Gujarat Titans Against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard
Mumbai Indians have found their combination in the middle of the season just at the right time. Much of it happened due to Rohit Sharma finding form at the top of the order. Not only has he provided starts, but at the same time he has taken the game long, scoring big. Coupled with the form of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ryan Rickelton, MI are looking formidable in terms of batting. Will Jacks have not found many opportunities with the bat and Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir have made sure they finish things well for MI. MI have a destructive bowling attack as well with Karn Sharma fit now and Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar firing all cylinders. Mitchell Santner being available will make them an extremely threatening side.
Gujarat Titans meanwhile are a very settled side as well. They have a top three who never fail. Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, all are in the race for the orange cap. The last few games have been incredibly good for Shubman Gill who has found it easy to score runs. Buttler has been shifting gears through the middle and with the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia waiting to enter the arena, they have explosive power at the backend too. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have been in terrific form with the ball and provided the cushion to the likes of Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore to go for wickets. Kagiso Rabada is likely to be available for this game, which will make them further stronger. Tilak Varma and Vijay Deverakonda Play Intense Match of Pickle Ball As They Enjoy Time Off Ahead of MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs.
