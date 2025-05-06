06 May, 19:07 (IST)

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has only a few rounds of matches left ahead of the IPL 2025 play-offs. The play-off race has intensified and it is now time for one final push. In the match 56 of the IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians will host Gujarat Titans at their home in the Wankhede Stadium in Gujarat on May 6. You can check the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 scorecard here. Gujarat Titans are well in the race and are eying a top two spot as they have seven wins after playing ten matches and only three losses. They will want a win here and keep their winning momentum going. Mumbai Indians will want the same, especially after winning six matches in a row. Will Kagiso Rabada Play in MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of South African Star Featuring in Starting XI of Gujarat Titans Against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard

<iframe style="border: none;" src="https://www.latestly.com/iframe/ipl-auction-202526/?match_id=1854" width="100%" height="1250" frameborder="0">

Mumbai Indians have found their combination in the middle of the season just at the right time. Much of it happened due to Rohit Sharma finding form at the top of the order. Not only has he provided starts, but at the same time he has taken the game long, scoring big. Coupled with the form of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ryan Rickelton, MI are looking formidable in terms of batting. Will Jacks have not found many opportunities with the bat and Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir have made sure they finish things well for MI. MI have a destructive bowling attack as well with Karn Sharma fit now and Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar firing all cylinders. Mitchell Santner being available will make them an extremely threatening side.

Gujarat Titans meanwhile are a very settled side as well. They have a top three who never fail. Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, all are in the race for the orange cap. The last few games have been incredibly good for Shubman Gill who has found it easy to score runs. Buttler has been shifting gears through the middle and with the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia waiting to enter the arena, they have explosive power at the backend too. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have been in terrific form with the ball and provided the cushion to the likes of Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore to go for wickets. Kagiso Rabada is likely to be available for this game, which will make them further stronger. Tilak Varma and Vijay Deverakonda Play Intense Match of Pickle Ball As They Enjoy Time Off Ahead of MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs.