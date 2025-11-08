From headline-making proposals to unforgettable weddings and iconic rings- meet the icons who made an entire generation believe in love

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 8: The wedding season is here, a time when love stories take centre stage, proposals trend across timelines, and dreams of forever feel just a little more real. Across India, families are gathering, weddings are being planned, rings are being exchanged, and couples are creating their own moments of magic.

Also Read | Ola Parent Company ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd Downgraded by Moody's From 'B3' to 'Caa1' With Negative Outlook Over Weak Financial Performance.

And if there is one thing that defines how we celebrate love, it is the way our icons do it. Celebrity love stories have always held a special place in people's hearts. We follow them closely, we celebrate with them, and sometimes, even imagine our own love stories through theirs. A single engagement, a wedding photo, or even a glimpse of the ring can set off a wave across the country.

To celebrate this season of love, A Diamond is Forever has released its Legends of Love & Luxury index - a star-studded list of the 25 most iconic celebrity proposals/engagements and weddings that have defined the last decade. These are the moments that shaped conversations, created trends, and made millions of people believe in the power of love a little bit more.

Also Read | Did the PMO Instruct ABP News to Delete Former Union Minister RK Singh's Interview on the Alleged INR 62,000 Crore Bihar Power Scam? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media.

The index is built on 10 key metrics, including social sentiment, surprise factor, ring response, media mentions, search volume, conversation velocity, buzz longevity, cultural impact, exclusivity, and geographic reach, ranking the couples who turned personal milestones into global cultural moments.

1. Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce rings that inspire awe - meet the icons who made entire generations believe in the power of love. TOTAL SCORE: 91.1/100TOP RANKING METRICS: Surprise factor, conversation velocity, cultural impact.

Their love story played out in real-time concerts, touchdowns, headlines, and when the engagement happened, it was not just a moment between two people. It became a moment for the world.

2. Radhika Merchant & Anant AmbaniTOTAL SCORE: 88.8/100TOP RANKING METRICS: Social chatter, search volume, buzz longevity.

This was a celebration India did not just watch, it lived it. From their radiant-cut diamond ring to their larger-than-life celebrations, the couple redefined the idea of luxury love stories.

3. Meghan Markle & Prince HarryTOTAL SCORE: 90/100TOP RANKING METRICS: Media mentions, geographic reach.

A royal romance that crossed borders, shattered traditions, and showed the world what a modern fairytale looks like.

4. Virat Kohli & Anushka SharmaTOTAL SCORE: 89.8/100TOP RANKING METRICS: Sentiment, inspiration factor.

Their intimate wedding in Tuscany stays one of India's most talked-about moments of unmatched romance soft elegance and timeless style, they became the benchmark for couples looking to keep their romance personal, yet unforgettable.

5. Georgina Rodriguez & Cristiano RonaldoTOTAL SCORE: 80.5/100TOP RANKING METRICS: Ring response.

Their engagement flawlessly blended glamour and emotion. Her oval-cut diamond ring became one of the most talked-about engagement rings in the world.

The Top Performers Across Key Metrics* Most iconic proposal overall: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce* Most social chatter: Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani* Highest social sentiment: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma* Strongest ring response: Georgina Rodriguez & Cristiano Ronaldo* Fastest conversation velocity: Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani* Biggest surprise factor: Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber* Most media mentions: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry* Longest buzz longevity: Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani* Most inspirational: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma* Highest search volume: Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani* Broadest geographic reach: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The Rings That Defined a DecadeWhen a celebrity gets engaged, it is never just a ring - it becomes a cultural reference. Engagement rings have sparked global conversations, inspired millions of Pinterest boards, and even influenced buying trends across continents.

* Radhika Merchant's radiant-cut diamond ring redefined what luxury looks like for a new generation of Indian brides.* Anushka Sharma's elegant solitaire is still the most referenced bridal ring style in India.* Meghan Markle's three-stone engagement ring, featuring diamonds with a storied royal history, became a modern classic.* Georgina Rodriguez's oval-cut ring became a global talking point due to its sheer scale and elegance.* Taylor Swift's ring announcement set off a worldwide search spike, proof that some love stories turn into global cultural milestones. Weddings have always been about more than just two people; they are centred on emotions, traditions, celebrations, and moments that last forever. As we step into this wedding season, it is clear that the love stories we follow, share, and celebrate are just as much a part of our lives as our own. Because when they fall in love, we all do.For the complete list and methodology, visit: Legends of Love & Luxury

MethodologyThe Legends of Love & Luxury Index was created to explore why certain love stories have a lasting global impact.

Each couple was scored on a scale of 1 to 10 across 10 cultural and digital impact metrics, including:

* Social sentiment* Surprise factor* Ring response* Media mentions* Search volume* Conversation velocity* Buzz longevity* Cultural impact* Exclusivity* Geographic reach

The scores were then totalled to compute a final ranking out of 100. The index reflects how celebrity proposals and weddings have shaped culture, conservation, and trends, especially during the wedding season.

About A Diamond is ForeverA Diamond Is Forever is the definitive platform dedicated to shifting the narrative around natural diamonds -- celebrating them not just as objects of luxury, but as expressions of identity, emotion, and meaning. Through in-depth editorial features, gemstone education, style inspiration, and sustainability commitments, A Diamond Is Forever presents diamonds through a modern, soulful lens. A Diamond Is Forever is owned and powered by De Beers™ (© De Beers 2025), with a mission to bring richer meaning, nuance, and emotional context to the way we understand, wear, and cherish natural diamonds.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)