Boston [United States], March 17: Rapid7, Inc., Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced plans for expansion in India, including the opening of a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune to serve as an innovation hub and Security Operations Center (SOC). In addition, the company announced a series of in-region events to engage with government, education, and talent stakeholders on Rapid7's commitment to enable customers to simplify security, take control of their attack surface, and confidently navigate a dynamic threat landscape.

The GCC will open in April 2025 with a focus on expanding Rapid7's ability to provide seamless, 24x7 security operations coverage to their growing global customers worldwide. Hiring for the new office will prioritize building a team that drives product and service innovation in cyber operations, in addition to building the cybersecurity talent pipeline in the local market and fostering AI collaborations with corporations and academic institutions.

"Expanding into India is a critical step in accelerating Rapid7's investments in security operations leadership and customer-centric innovation," said Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO of Rapid7. "Innovation thrives when multi-dimensional teams come together to solve complex challenges, and this new hub strengthens our ability to deliver the most adaptive, predictive, and responsive cybersecurity solutions to customers worldwide. Establishing a Security Operations Center in Pune also enhances our ability to scale threat detection and response globally while connecting the exceptional technical talent in the region to impactful career opportunities. We are excited to grow a world-class team in India that will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cybersecurity."

"Rapid7 is known for its high-performing teams that challenge boundaries and embrace rapid technological change, from generative AI and machine learning to cutting-edge security solutions," said Swami Nathan, Rapid7 country manager, India. "I'm excited to lead this transformational journey in Pune, where every team member will have the opportunity to grow, drive meaningful impact for our customers, and help shape a more secure digital future."

Rapid7 is at the forefront of global conversations on cyber and AI security policy and development of those business ecosystems and, following that tradition, Sabeen Malik, Rapid7's vice president of global government affairs and public policy, will attend and participate on a panel at the Raisina Dialogue entitled "Concert of Oceans: Towards A Digital Indo-Pacific," alongside Amit Shukla, Joint Secretary, Cyber Diplomacy Division, Ministry of External Affairs, India.

In May, Rapid7 will host three in-region Security Day events in Mumbai (May 8), Delhi (May 13), and Bangalore (May 15). These events will bring together leaders from top corporations, academic institutions, and government to explore the evolving cyber threat landscape, share insights from their cybersecurity journeys, and discover the latest advancements in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR). These events are open to Rapid7 customers, potential clients, and partners.

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision.

