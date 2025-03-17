Perhaps the most competitive continent in the world of football currently, Europe will have its international break of two matchdays with a small halt to all the top-tier leagues. The nations of Europe will lock horns against each other in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The national sides have been divided into 12 groups. 54 national football teams will be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers, with 16 UEFA nation spots in contention. The first round of the European qualifiers will begin on March 21, 2025, and will continue till next year. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: UEFA Preliminary Draw Unveils Path for Europe’s 54 Hopefuls.

Matchday 1 of the group stage kick-starts with Cyprus vs San Marino 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers game on March 21, from 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The central attraction of the UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers would be the game of giants England, who will face Albania and Latvia in this break. Poland national football team will also be playing in this break, against Lithuania and Malta.

How To Watch Live Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers on TV in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers for India. Hence, fans can avail of viewing options on the Sony Sports TV channels for UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers for live telecast. For the live streaming viewing option, read more. FIFA World Cup 2026: Coldplay to Perform at First-Ever WC Final Half-Time Show.

How To Watch Live Streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers Online in India?

The live streaming viewing options online of the FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers will be available on SonyLiv. Fans can access SonyLiv app and website to catch the UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers live streaming online. However, users will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers live streaming online.

