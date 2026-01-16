VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: In its upcoming Modern & Contemporary Art Auction, Giftex brings together an exceptional selection of paintings and sculptures by significant modern and contemporary artists, with landscapes in focus. The auction presents important works by eminent artists, including Jogen Chowdhury, Krishen Khanna, Akbar Padamsee, Prajjwal Choudhury, Arpana Kaur, Anuj Poddar, T Vaikuntam, Anand Shyam, Elizabeth Brunner, Rajendra Kumar Shyam, Badri Narayan, Dhananjay Singh, K G Subramanyan, among others. Scheduled for January 19-20, 2026, the auction offers collectors a unique opportunity to encounter significant works spanning multiple generations of artistic practice.

Speaking about the curatorial vision of the auction, Mr. Manoj Mansukhani, Director at Giftex, remarked, "This carefully assembled selection highlights the changing vocabulary of Indian art, from the deeply rooted traditions of tribal expression to the experimental and material-driven practices of modern and contemporary sculpture. Each lot represents a distinct artistic voice and a significant moment in Indian art history."

Lot no. 295, Vinod Sharma's Untitled (2025) is a monumental oil on canvas that presents a serene, abstracted landscape where water, sky, and distant landforms merge into a single, meditative vision. Layers of deep blues, soft greys, and earthy browns flow across the surface, creating a profound sense of depth, calm, and quiet movement, as if the entire scene is mirrored upon a vast, still body of water.

Lot No. 28, Untitled (Edition of 9) by Ram Kumar, is a bronze sculpture. The elongated human figure is standing still with its head tilted upward. It reflects themes of solitude, contemplation, and the inner emotional state of modern life, which are central to Ram Kumar's work.

Lot No. 44, Centrovision Mask D by Mahirwan Mamtani, is an acrylic on woodcut work executed circa 1995. This work reflects the artist's sustained engagement with form, identity, and perception. Marked by geometric precision and a quiet spiritual inquiry, the composition presents a compelling visual dialogue from a significant phase in Mamtani's artistic practice.

Another notable highlight of the auction is lot no. 273, a set of two Untitled gouache on paper works by legendary artist K G Subramanyan. Sourced directly from the artist's estate, these works exemplify Subramanyan's playful yet intellectually rigorous approach to form, colour, and narrative.

Lot no. 71 is an Untitled stainless steel and bronze work by Dhananjay Singh, executed in 2020. Larger in scale, this piece reflects the artist's mature sculptural language, where industrial materials are transformed into expressive, organic forms.

Lot no. 271 features Untitled (Life Tribe and Forest) by Anand Shyam, an expansive acrylic on canvas. Known for his vibrant visual narratives rooted in Gond traditions, Shyam's work reflects a harmonious relationship between tribal life and the natural world. The painting bursts with vibrant colours, showing animals, trees, and village life woven together in a joyful, folk-art style.

To view the entire catalog, visit www.giftex.in

