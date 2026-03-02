PRNewswire

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 2: Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar hosted a press meet on 24th February, 2026 reinforcing its reputation as a leading hub for liver transplantation backed by years of clinical expertise. The event highlighted the growing liver disease burden in Odisha, where studies suggest nearly one in three people may have fatty liver disease and one in six could develop NASH, the inflammatory form that can progress to cirrhosis. Cirrhosis prevalence in the state is around 16.7%, and in eastern India, nearly half of chronic liver disease patients are diagnosed with cirrhosis--most at a late, decompensated stage--underscoring the critical need for early detection and intervention. With organ transplantation still limited compared to national demand, the meet emphasized the role of advanced liver care in helping patients regain their health, families, and daily lives. The event brought together doctors and transplant recipients, highlighting the deeply personal journeys behind each transplant.

The expert panel led by Dr. Raj Shekhar K, Consultant Liver Transplant Surgeon, along with; Dr. Pratap Behera, Senior Consultant Medical Gastroenterology; Dr. Gyanranjan Rout, Consultant Medical Gastroenterology; Dr. Sambit Kumar Bhuyan, Consultant Medical Gastroenterology; and Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Cluster Director (South East) Manipal Hospitals, highlighted the liver transplant as a major milestone showcasing advanced surgical expertise and multidisciplinary excellence.

Mr. Sudhir Bhutia from Angul, who works with NALCO, said, "After experiencing persistent stomach pain, I decided to consult the team at Manipal Hospitals Bhubaneswar. After detailed evaluation, the doctors explained that a liver transplant was the best option for me. My transplant was performed on the special occasion of Rakshabandhan, and my sister gave me a new lease on life by donating a part of her liver. Today, I feel grateful and relieved, and I urge others not to ignore symptoms and seek timely medical care."

Mr. Muna Sahoo from Angul reflected on the emotional strain of living with liver disease, describing how uncertainty became a constant companion. He says, "After missing my monthly check-ups for nearly nine months, my jaundice worsened and my health continued to decline. When I visited tertiary care hospital, doctors found that I had a missing vessel in my liver. Tests in Hyderabad and medicines for 5-6 months showed no improvement. At Manipal Hospitals Bhubaneswar, I was advised a liver transplant. My wife donated, and after the November 2025 transplant, I feel relieved and urge timely treatment. "

From Kendrapada, Mr. Suryakant Samal called the transplant a turning point, sharing that "In 2024, I began experiencing serious health issues with swelling, abdominal discomfort, and visible changes that deeply worried my family. After consulting Dr. Pratap Behera at Manipal Hospitals Bhubaneswar, I was advised a liver transplant, and my wife courageously donated a part of her liver, giving me a second chance at life. What reassured us throughout was the constant support from the medical team, especially Dr. Jyotirmaya Jena, who was always available whenever we needed guidance. Today, we are both doing well, and choosing treatment here has been one of the best decisions of our lives."

Dr. Raj Shekhar K said, "Liver transplantation is the best treatment for patients with end-stage liver disease when medicines are no longer enough. Today, it is a very successful surgery with success rates above 95 percent. Referring patients with chronic liver disease early to a transplant team helps ensure better results."

Dr. Pratap Behera emphasised the importance of timely care, saying, "A liver transplant is not just a surgery, it is a journey that patients and families walk together with us. At Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, we strive to make liver transplantation cost-effective with zero mortality outcomes through strong collaboration between hepatologists, transplant surgeons, anesthetists, ICU specialists, and nursing teams, backed by 24x7 monitoring and specialized critical care support."

Dr. Gyan Ranjan Rout said, "Liver transplant is an effective treatment for patients with liver cirrhosis with complications. Previously, it was mostly inaccessible to the majority of patients with decompensated cirrhosis. With advancements in surgical expertise, it is now a very feasible and curative treatment option for patients with end-stage cirrhosis."

Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra highlighted the hospital's broader vision, saying, "Our goal is to ensure that patients and families find not just advanced treatment here, but also reassurance, compassion, and the confidence that they are not alone in their journey."

The press meet concluded with patients expressing heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and care teams who supported them through one of the most challenging phases of their lives--an enduring testament to how clinical expertise, seamless teamwork, and compassionate care can transform fear into hope. With a robust and highly experienced organ transplantation team, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar has successfully performed over 600 kidney transplants--the highest in the region--strengthening its leadership in advanced transplant care. Building on this strong foundation, the hospital is now set to expand its comprehensive transplant programme with the upcoming launch of heart transplantation services, reaffirming its commitment to excellence, precision, and life-saving innovation.

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.

