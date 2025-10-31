Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the results of the underwriting auction conducted on October 31, 2025, for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of select Government securities.

The central bank set the cut-off rates for underwriting commissions payable to Primary Dealers for four different securities.

According to the RBI statement, the 5.91 per cent Government Security (GS) 2028, with a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore, saw a Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) of Rs 4,515 crore and an Additional Competitive Underwriting amount of Rs 4,485 crore.

The total amount underwritten stood at Rs 9,000 crore, with a cut-off underwriting commission fixed at 0.15 paise per Rs 100.

For the 6.28 per cent GS 2032, the notified amount was Rs 11,000 crore, while the MUC stood at Rs 5,502 crore and the ACU amount accepted at Rs 5,498 crore.

The total amount underwritten for this security was Rs 11,000 crore, and the cut-off rate for the underwriting commission was 0.30 paise per Rs 100.

Similarly, the 7.24 per cent GS 2055 had a notified amount of Rs 7,000 crore. The MUC for this issue was Rs 3,507 crore, and the ACU amount accepted was Rs 3,493 crore, taking the total underwritten amount to Rs 7,000 crore.

The cut-off rate for the underwriting commission in this case was 0.67 paise per Rs 100.

The 6.98 per cent Government of India Sovereign Green Bond (SGrB) 2054, with a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore, saw a Minimum Underwriting Commitment of Rs 2,520 crore and an ACU amount accepted of Rs 2,480 crore.

The total amount underwritten for this issue was Rs 5,000 crore, with the highest cut-off commission rate among the four securities at 1.50 paise per Rs 100. (ANI)

