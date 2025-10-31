India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: With the series locked at 0-0, India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team will lock horns against each other in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025, looking to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match series Down Under. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I at Canberra got washed out after just nine-odd overs of play, where India looked in a commanding position against Australia, who opted to bowl after winning the toss. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, and will commence at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 is expected to witness a spell of rain throughout the evening, which could dampen the contest. India’s Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Australia: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Melbourne

India returns to the MCG for the first time since their run-chase against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where Virat Kohli played one of the most iconic knocks in T20I history.

In Canberra, Team India batters Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav looked in prime touch, while Abhishek Sharma played a small cameo innings. Australia will want to learn from their shortcomings in the first T20I and make amends, while barely making any changes to the XI. IND vs AUS 2025: Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill Troll Abhishek Sharma for His 'Limited Edition' LV Bag, Video Goes Viral.

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma

Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis