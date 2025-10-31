Team India suffered a humiliating defeat in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025. With the first match getting washed out, now the series stands 1-0, Aussies taking the lead. Indian batters made a disappointing performance, managing only 125, before getting all out in 18.4 overs. Australia chased the target in 13.2 overs, scoring 126/6, winning by four wickets. Captain Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat scoring 46 runs off 26 balls. Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets (3/13) in the first innings to silence the Men in Blue.
Just two runs needed but one more wicket gone. Jasprit Bumrah on a hattrick. Matthew Short b Jasprit Bumrah 0(1)
Just two runs needed but one more wicket gone. Mitchell Owen c Sanju Samson b Jasprit Bumrah 14(10)
May be it is too late. But Team India bowlers are still scalping wickets. The fourth one in down. It's a lbw by Kuldeep Yadav to get the better of Josh Inglis. Josh Inglis lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 20(20)
Varun Chakaravarthy bags yet another wicket, as he dismisses Tim David. The Aussie batter is gone quick, after scoring just a run off two balls, caught and bowled by Chakaravarthy. Tim David c and b Varun Chakaravarthy 1(2)
Some respite for Team India. Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh is finally gone. What a stormy knock by Marsh. Smacks 46 off just 26 balls as Kuldeep Yadav gets him out, with Abhishek Sharma grabbing his catch. Mitchell Marsh c Abhishek Sharma b Kuldeep Yadav 46(26)
Australia need 70 runs off the next b84 balls. The hosts look to hold the baton, with nine wickets in hand.
What a catch, with the perfect balance by Tilak Varma, on the boundary ropes! India get their first breakthrough, as Travis Head departs off a Varun Chakaravarthy ball. Travis Head c Tilak Varma b Varun Chakaravarthy 28(15)
With openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head at crease, Australia reach 50-run mark in no time.
Australia national cricket team captain Mitchell Marsh starts the chase of a mere target of 126 with opener Travis Head. It's four runs for no loss after the first over.
India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: With the series locked at 0-0, India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team will lock horns against each other in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025, looking to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match series Down Under. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I at Canberra got washed out after just nine-odd overs of play, where India looked in a commanding position against Australia, who opted to bowl after winning the toss. The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, and will commence at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 is expected to witness a spell of rain throughout the evening, which could dampen the contest.
India returns to the MCG for the first time since their run-chase against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where Virat Kohli played one of the most iconic knocks in T20I history.
In Canberra, Team India batters Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav looked in prime touch, while Abhishek Sharma played a small cameo innings. Australia will want to learn from their shortcomings in the first T20I and make amends, while barely making any changes to the XI. IND vs AUS 2025: Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill Troll Abhishek Sharma for His 'Limited Edition' LV Bag, Video Goes Viral.
India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma
Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis