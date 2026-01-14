VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: realme has unveiled its latest flagship-killer in India, the realme 16 Pro 5G, a smartphone built for endurance, photography excellence, and ultra-smooth visuals. With a massive 7,000 mAh battery, a groundbreaking 200MP camera, and a 144Hz AMOLED display, the realme 16 Pro 5G is designed to redefine mid-premium performance for users who demand more from their devices.

You can shop for the realme 16 Pro on Easy EMIs through Bajaj Finserv, with flexible repayment plans, instant approvals, and zero down payment options on select models. Available across 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores in 4,000+ cities.

realme 16 Pro 5G - Tech meets innovation

The realme 16 Pro 5G combines MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset with a 7,000 mAh Titan Battery and 80W Ultra Charging, making it one of the most powerful and long-lasting smartphones in its segment. Its sleek design, IP69 durability, and vibrant finishes make it both stylish and resilient.

Key specifications

* Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 1400 nits HBM brightness

* Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G

* RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X

* Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 (no microSD expansion)

* Rear Camera: 200MP wide (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide

* Front Camera: 50MP

* Battery: 7,000 mAh with 80W Ultra Charge

* OS: realme UI 7.0 (Android base)

* Build: IP69 splash and dust resistance

* Colours: Master Gold, Orchid Purple, Pebble Grey

Immersive AMOLED display

The realme 16 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling, ensuring ultra-fluid visuals and responsive gaming. With 1400 nits HBM brightness and 93.57% screen-to-body ratio, it delivers clarity even under harsh sunlight.

Display highlights:

* 10-bit colour depth (1.07 billion colours)

* 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut

* 450 PPI pixel density

* AGC DT star D+ protective glass

Capture every detail with a 200MP camera

Equipped with a 200MP wide-angle sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, the realme 16 Pro 5G captures breathtaking detail in every shot. The 50MP front camera ensures crystal-clear selfies and vlogs.

Camera features:

* Rear video: 4K at 30 fps, 1080p at 60 fps

* Front video: 4K at 30 fps, 1080p at 60 fps

* Modes: Night, Portrait, Panorama, Dual-view, SLO-MO, Time-lapse, HDR video

* AI-enhanced low-light and multi-view shooting

Performance powered by MediaTek Dimensity

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset delivers efficient multitasking and gaming, paired with the Mali-G615 GPU for smooth graphics rendering.

Performance highlights:

* Octa-core CPU

* Dual 5G SIM support with wide band coverage

* realme UI 7.0 for optimized user experience

Battery for all-day power

The realme 16 Pro 5G packs a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W Ultra Charge, ensuring quick power-ups and marathon usage.

Battery features:

* 7,000 mAh typical capacity

* 80W adapter included in the box

* Smart battery management for longevity

Premium design with IP69 durability

With IP69 splash and dust resistance, slim profile, and lightweight build at 192g, the realme 16 Pro 5G balances durability with elegance.

Design highlights:

* Slim 7.8mm profile

* Pantone-inspired colour options: Master Gold, Orchid Purple, Pebble Grey

* Urban Wild design aesthetic

Audio and connectivity

Enjoy immersive sound with Bluetooth 5.4, Hi-Res audio codecs (LDAC, aptX HD, LHDC 5.0), and Type-C headphone support. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 5, GNSS positioning, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Easy EMIs for premium affordability

With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can own the realme 16 Pro 5G without paying the full price upfront. Choose repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months, enjoy instant approvals, and shop across 1.5 lakh+ partner stores nationwide.

realme 16 Pro 5G - Pricing and variants

The realme 16 Pro 5G follows the footsteps of the realme 15 Pro 5G and delivers flagship-grade features at competitive pricing. It caters to both everyday users and power enthusiasts.

* 8GB + 128GB - Rs. 31,999*

* 8GB + 256GB - Rs. 33,999*

* 12GB + 256GB - Rs. 36,999*

*Disclaimer: Prices and specifications are based on available sources and may vary by region or retailer. Please visit Bajaj Finserv partner stores to get the latest prices and offers

