Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19: Recruit41 is an agentic-AI platform that orchestrates agents for interview design, interviewing, evaluation and proctoring to deliver Job Description specific AI-led interviews. Unlike traditional AI tools that layer automation onto outdated processes, Recruit41 is built for Talent Acquisition teams and reimagines workflows end-to-end; from resume analysis to adaptive interviews - cutting time-to-hire while boosting precision.

* Introducing Recruit41: The world's first GenAI-powered Agentic-AI interviewing platform that balances trust, depth & speed

Recruit41's breakthrough lies in fundamentally re-architecting the hiring funnel through a coordinated system of AI agents - each focused on a specific friction point in the workflow. The platform doesn't just automate steps; it enables structured evaluation, real-time contextual interviews, and adaptive fraud detection at scale, transforming how companies identify and assess talent.

The company is founded by Sripathi Krishnan, Swetha Suresh, and Samkeet Jain, with strategic backing from Anshuman Singh, Harshit Singhal, and Himanshu Varshney. The founding team previously built and scaled HashedIn, which was successfully acquired by Deloitte, bringing decades of experience in building product-first and talent-intensive companies to their mission of making hiring faster, sound, and more intelligent.

Recruit41 is the first in the world to bring agentic-AI into structured, JD-specific interviews with defined evaluation rubrics. Interview questions and evaluation are rooted to BLOOM and SOLO scientific frameworks. Recruit41's commitment to interview integrity is paramount. This is upheld through a comprehensive, multi-layered system that begins with the interview's design, continues with real-time behavioral analysis of the candidate, and concludes with a contextual post-interview analysis.

What sets Recruit41 apart is its ability to simulate real-world work environments during interviews, evaluating candidates on their use of AI tools, spreadsheets, and presentation software - mirroring how work actually gets done today. The platform supports both technical roles in engineering and data science, as well as non-technical positions across marketing, operations, and product functions. "We're not trying to replace human judgment. We're giving it superpowers," said Co-Founder, Dr. Swetha Suresh, emphasizing the human-AI collaboration model that allows the hiring team to focus on strategic decisions while AI handles scale, consistency, and speed.

Recruit41 is already trusted by global consulting firms, fast-growing ITES, and product companies to identify top technical talent with precision, accelerate hiring without compromising quality. It has been used for both high-volume campus drives and with AI-powered shortlisting that achieves a 3:1 hire ratio.

"Swissnex in India operates a small high-performing team. We place significant emphasis on the recruitment process, including a two-day stint at our office before making a final offer. Through Recruit41, we could give the first-round interview opportunity to a significantly larger pool of applicants and in the process we were able to customize the interview experience in order to get the most relevant insights covered. Recruit41 seamlessly worked with us hand in hand, giving us a very personalized experience. What stood out was how Recruit41 customized the results view to our decision-making style, empowering us to look at more candidates. Full access to recordings, transcripts, and evaluation data makes it a great decision support tool" said Jonas Brunschwig, CEO, Swissnex in India.

"We had our own hiring framework at Sucimani, and Recruit41 was able to mimic that with precision. Their platform delivered a one-and-a-half-hour interview that covered fundamentals, coding, and technical Q&A - with randomized case scenarios to reduce cheating," said Suyash Motarwar, CPTO, Sucimani.

Recruit41 is built for the realities of Indian hiring and benchmarked to global standards. Having powered over 2.76 million interactions, Recruit41 combines scale with trust through enterprise-grade infrastructure and ongoing ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR compliance.

About Recruit41:

Recruit41 is an agentic AI interviewing platform that enables organizations to hire faster, fairer, and with greater confidence through its system of intelligent agents designed to remove repetitive steps, reduce time-to-hire, and deliver rich hiring signals for data-driven decisions.

Experience an AI-led interview: https://demo.recruit41.com/

Website: https://recruit41.com/

Contact:contact@recruit41.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752466/RECRUIT41_AI_Hiring_Platform.jpg

