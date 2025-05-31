SMPL

Yoshkar Ola [Russia], May 31: Mari State University (MarSU) proudly hosted an enlightening lecture recently by its Rector, Prof. Mikhail Shvetsov N, lecturer of the Russian society "Znanie", who addressed an audience of international students on the compelling topic of "India in the Second World War." The event offered a unique perspective on the historical and enduring ties between India and Russia, focusing on India's significant contributions during World War II and the importance of Russian-Indian cooperation.

The esteemed Rector delivered an in-depth account of India's pivotal role in the Allied victory over Nazi Germany. He emphasized the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers and civilians, acknowledging their essential contributions to the collective triumph of the Allied forces. "More than 2.5 million Indians participated in World War II, including on the European fronts," Shvetsov noted. "The memory of this unites our peoples. It is especially important to talk about this in the year of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which is undoubtedly our common Victory."

During the lecture, students were captivated by stories of heroism and dedication, learning about the Indian troops who fought valiantly alongside British and Commonwealth forces. The Rector highlighted that the shared history of sacrifice and resilience forms a strong foundation for mutual understanding and respect between Russia and India. "This is not just a historical conversation," Shvetsov remarked, "it is about mutual understanding, respect, and common pages of our history."

The Rector further stressed the importance of such discussions in fostering a sense of unity among the diverse student body at Mari State University. "We are proud that Mari State University is a point of attraction for young people from all over the world. And we want everyone to feel at home here and join our values, our history, which is exactly where the truth and true greatness lie," he added.

This lecture holds special significance as it coincides with the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, a milestone that underscores the shared sacrifices and victories of the Allied nations. By commemorating these historical events, Mari State University continues to promote international friendship, cultural exchange, and a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of global histories.

The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where students expressed their appreciation for the Rector's insights and reflected on the importance of remembering and honoring the contributions of all nations in shaping the world's history.

Mari State University is one of Russia's leading institutions of higher education, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, international collaboration, and the holistic development of students from around the globe. The university strives to create an inclusive environment where students can learn, grow, and contribute to a better world.

