New Delhi [India], January 17: As the year 2024 comes to a close, Giosun Healthcare looks back on a transformative journey filled with meaningful partnerships, innovative collaborations, and valuable insights into emerging markets. Their participation in various seminars, exhibitions, and expos has not only strengthened their network but also bridged the rich traditions of Ayurveda with the advancements of modern technology.

1. International AYUSH Conference & Exhibition (IACE'24), Dubai:

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 13-15, 2024, the IACE'24 was pivotal in showcasing AYUSH as a reliable healthcare system for managing Non-Communicable Chronic Diseases (NCDs). Giosun Healthcare set up an exclusive stall featuring their innovative products in herbal cosmetics and nutraceuticals. The event attracted delegates from across the globe, providing a platform for discussions around potential collaborations in traditional medicine. Notably, spiritual mentor BK Shivani visited their stall, recognizing their commitment to innovative ayurvedic formulations.

2. 3rd International Arogya 2024 Exhibition, Lucknow:

From February 22-25 in Lucknow, this exhibition served as an excellent venue for engaging with Ayurveda practitioners and marketers. The discussions held here fostered new collaborations aimed at enhancing the reach and impact of traditional medicine.

3. CMPL Expo at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai:

Taking place from May 15-17, 2024, this expo focused on FMCG contract manufacturing. Giosun Healthcare showcased its third-party manufacturing capabilities, with their product, 'Drimouth' Chewable Tablets, winning the prestigious 'CMPL Disruptors Award'. This accolade highlights their true innovative approach and commitment to quality in the private label sector.

4. Cosmohome Tech Expo, New Delhi:

Participating on June 26-27 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, this expo highlighted their Herbal Cosmetic and personal care products. Giosun's stall attracted significant interest, allowing them to present their herbal cosmetic offerings and third-party manufacturing services, further enhancing their market presence.

5. Mystic Ayurveda & Wellness Expo in Kazakhstan:

Held on September 24-25, 2024, this expo was a unique opportunity for Giosun Healthcare to engage with Kazakh companies interested in Indian Ayurveda. The connections made here are expected to foster future collaborations involving the procurement of Ayurvedic herbs and medicines.

6. CMPL Expo at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi:

From November 28-29, 2024, this event provided a dynamic platform for exploring new business opportunities within the contract manufacturing and private label sectors. Giosun Healthcare showcased its innovative products and networked with industry professionals, reinforcing our commitment to excellence.

7. 10th World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo, Dehradun:

The culmination of the year was at the World Ayurveda Congress in Dehradun from December 12-15. This event gathered over 5,500 Indian delegates and participants from 54 countries, solidifying its status as the world's largest Ayurveda convention. Giosun Healthcare engaged with Ayurvedic experts and policymakers, discussing the global relevance and future growth of Ayurveda. Notable visits to their stall, includes the visit by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Padmashri Awardee and Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH, who praised Giosun's Ayurvedic innovative offerings, was a testament to their commitment to excellence.

Conclusion

2024 has been a remarkable year for Giosun Healthcare, characterized by strategic partnerships and a deepening understanding of new markets. By intertwining traditional Ayurveda with cutting-edge technology, Giosun ensured Ayurveda's sustainability and holistic growth, setting a robust foundation for the future. Their participation in significant events has not only facilitated knowledge exchange but has also reinforced their commitment to integrating traditional wisdom with modern healthcare practices. As Giosun Healthcare looks forward to the future, they remain dedicated to ensuring that Ayurveda continues to thrive as a sustainable and holistic healthcare system, benefiting communities around the world.

