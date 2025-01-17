India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], January 17: On January 23, 2025, the State Convention Centre in Meghalaya will host the much-anticipated second edition of the Regional Workshop on Recent Advances in Environment & Forest Laws with Special Reference to Oil & Gas Sector. This pivotal event, organized by the Regional Office, MoEF&CC Shillong in collaboration with the Society for Petroleum Professionals, promises to provide a dynamic platform for policymakers, industry experts, environmental advocates, and stakeholders across the oil, petroleum, and gas sectors.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2019 workshop, which addressed key environmental and regulatory issues in alignment with the Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for Northeast India, this year's forum is set to deepen the conversation. With an evolving landscape in the oil and gas industry, the event will explore significant updates in environmental and forest legislation, with a particular focus on the untapped potential and emerging needs within India's North-Eastern Region (NER).

Adding to the prominence of the event, the Chief Guest will be Dr. Amandeep Garg, Additional Secretary, MoEF&CC, and the Guest of Honour is Dr. Pallavi Jain Govil, Director General, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons. Their presence underscores the importance of this workshop in shaping India's sustainable energy future.

Industry Leaders Weigh In

Imtienla Ao, Deputy Director General of Forests (C), MoEF&CC Shillong remarked "We look forward to the Second Edition of the Regional Workshop on Advances in Environment & Forest Laws in the Oil & Gas Sector. This workshop will foster critical discussions and collaborations, essential for addressing the evolving environmental challenges in the North-Eastern Region. Together, we can ensure sustainable development of the North-Eastern Region."

Yash Malik, President of the Society for Petroleum Professionals, said, "The environmental and regulatory framework for the oil and gas sector is undergoing constant evolution. This workshop offers a timely opportunity for stakeholders to engage in informed discussions that balance industry growth with sustainable environmental stewardship."

Echoing this sentiment, Joydev Lahiri, General Secretary of the Society for Petroleum Professionals, added, "India's Northeast harbours immense oil & gas potential, much of which remains untapped. Our vision is clear--a future where an energy independent India by 2050 is within reach. This workshop is a step toward harnessing that potential responsibly, ensuring that environmental compliance and sector innovation go hand in hand."

Akanksha Tyagi, Senior Partner at Social Friendly (SFC Asia), which is managing the event, commented, "This platform not only bridges the regulatory and operational aspects of the industry but also sets the stage for transformative dialogue. We are excited to present a forum that promises to shape the future of sustainable energy development."

About the Event

Hosted by industry giants Oil India Limited and ONGC Limited, and managed by Social Friendly (SFC Asia), this workshop is a strategic initiative to navigate the complexities of environmental and forest laws in the context of the oil and gas sector. Attendees can expect a series of keynote sessions, interactive panel discussions, and focused workshops aimed at catalyzing collaborative solutions to current challenges.

Visit us at https://sfc.asia/events/workshop-on-environment-and-forest-laws-2025/ as we pave the way for a sustainable and energy-independent future, balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility.

