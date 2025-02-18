Dubai, [UAE] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Industries Limited, on Tuesday launched the Indian legacy brand, Campa, in the UAE.

The announcement was made at the 30th edition of Gulfood, the world's largest Food and Beverage (F&B) sourcing event.

The company said in a release that this debut marks RCPL's first entry into the United Arab Emirates and reaffirms its long-term commitment to the region.

Since acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to India in 2023, RCPL has successfully revived the heritage brand that held cult status in India in the 1970s and 1980s.

Campa Cola is being launched in the UAE with partner Agthia Group, one of the region's leading food & beverage companies.

Agthia Group PJSC is a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol "AGTHIA".

Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy, the release added.

Commenting on the development, Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "We are excited to enter the UAE market with Campa, a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago. We are investing for the long-term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We have a track record of delivering innovative and global quality products at affordable prices to customers. We are delighted to come together with our partners today to transform the beverage experience for consumers across the UAE."

"Campa has multi-generational relevance and reignites a memory and prompts consumers to revisit and relive those cherished moments. Campa isn't just a drink; it's a revival of a legacy, a taste of India, and a celebration of the spirit of today's youth. We're confident it will introduce a new wave of fans to its refreshing taste across all consumers in the UAE and spark nostalgia amongst Indian expats connecting them to their roots," added Mody.

Commenting on the partnership, Agthia's Chief Executive Officer Alan Smith, said, "We're thrilled to partner with Reliance Consumer Products to bring Campa Cola to the UAE. This iconic brand holds deep nostalgia for many, and we believe it will strongly resonate with the significant Indian expatriate community in the UAE, and, local consumers alike. This partnership further strengthens Agthia's diverse beverage portfolio and reinforces our leadership in the region's dynamic market.

With our robust distribution network and market expertise, we're excited to reintroduce Campa Cola to a new generation of consumers in the UAE."

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange and Cola Zero, the company said in the release. (ANI)

