Beijing, February 18: Chengdu, a tourist village in China's southwestern Sichuan province, has been criticised for using cotton wool and soapy water to create artificial snow. The famed tourist village later issued an apology after widespread online criticism.

The Chengdu Snow Village, known for its picturesque winter landscapes, acknowledged the issue in a post on its official WeChat account on February 8, South China Morning Post reported. During the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January, unusually warm weather prevented the village from producing real snow, leading the management to resort to cotton to simulate a snowy atmosphere. Tigers or Dogs? Chinese Zoo Causes Outrage After Painting Chow Chow Canines To Look Like Wild Cats in Appalling Stunt (See Pics and Videos).

Chengdu Village Uses Cotton Wool and Soapy Water To Create Fake Snow

China’s tourism industry is really outdoing itself with its creativity! Welcome to ‘Snow Village’ in Chengdu- where snow is made of cotton balls, the ground is white sand, and the fake waterfalls flow… with imagination.1/2 @MM81792127@GundamNorthrop@SolomonYue pic.twitter.com/2fZr2ORrLl — Ava Olivia (@AvaOlivia27) February 18, 2025

However, this decision backfired, leaving visitors disappointed and with a negative impression of the attraction. "In order to create a 'snowy' atmosphere, the tourist village purchased cotton for the snow... but it did not achieve the expected effect," The Chengdu Snow Village project said in a statement.

Following significant feedback from netizens, the tourist area began removing the artificial snow and expressed its "deep apologies" for the situation. They also announced that tourists would be eligible for refunds, and the site has since been closed. Pandas or Dogs? Chow Chow Dogs Dyed Black and White at Taizhou Zoo To Disguise As Pandas, Sparks Outrage in China.

Photos circulating on WeChat showed large sheets of cotton scattered across the grounds, only partially covering the greenery. While the village appeared to be blanketed in snow from a distance, closer inspection revealed it was merely cotton, further fueling the backlash.

