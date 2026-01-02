New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: As part of its Digital new year sale, Reliance Digital has announced limited-period offers across Apple devices and premium home entertainment, giving customers an opportunity to upgrade their electronics in 2026.

Leading the sale is the iPhone 16 Plus, starting at ₹60,990* (prices inclusive of bank cashback and exchange), making it an attractive option for customers planning an upgrade or entering the Apple ecosystem. Another key highlight is the MacBook Air powered by Apple's M2 chip, now available at ₹64,990*. Buyers also receive Microsoft Office 365 free, worth ₹6,899, adding value for students, professionals and creators seeking a ready-to-use productivity laptop.

The Apple-led offers extend across categories. The iPad (A16) is available from ₹31,700*, while the latest AirPods 4 are priced at ₹10,900*. Customers purchasing the Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) can avail EMIs starting at ₹1,964* and receive a Neopack 3-in-1 charger worth ₹4,999 for just ₹1. Music lovers can also upgrade to AirPods (2nd Gen) at ₹18,900 and choose assured gifts such as a charger or speaker for ₹1.

Beyond Apple, Reliance Digital is offering strong deals on home entertainment, including a Samsung Electronics 75-inch 4K UHD TV at ₹63,990* and Mini LED TVs starting at ₹46,990 (55-inch)*.

Available for a limited period across stores and online, the new year sale also features up to ₹10,000 instant discount on leading bank cards or up to ₹30,000 cashback on consumer durable loans, along with assured gifts worth ₹7200 on shopping of electronics above ₹10000.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Website: https://www.reliancedigital.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853615/Reliance_Digital_New_Year_Sale.jpg

