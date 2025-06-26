Puri (Odisha) [India], June 26 (ANI): As Odisha gears up for the grand Rath Yatra, Reliance Industries Limited, in close collaboration with the Puri district administration, has launched a comprehensive series of efforts to ensure that visitors enjoy a safe, comfortable, and enriching journey.

The annual chariot festival in Puri draws lakhs of devotees who gather to witness the majestic procession of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Honouring the spirit of seva, Reliance Foundation, with its characteristic We Care spirit, is proud to support this 13-day sacred journey with meaningful contributions.

"Seva is deeply rooted in Reliance's 'We Care' philosophy, and the opportunity to serve devotees in Puri is truly a blessing. We believe that by serving pilgrims and personnel during the Rath Yatra, we are serving the divine. We are committed to enriching the experience of visitors through various initiatives, ranging from food to safety, making their journey smoother, safer and more comfortable," said Anant M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Reliance Foundation's Seva initiative is a comprehensive support effort for pilgrims and police personnel along the yatra route.

It includes serving hot meals through the Anna Seva program, maintaining hygiene with contactless sanitisers and garbage bags, and aiding crowd management with direction boards and markers.

Reliance Foundation is serving hot, wholesome meals to lakhs of devotees and police personnel at six key locations along the yatra route, ensuring no one goes hungry. Installing contactless sanitisers at food stalls, supplying garbage bags for cleanliness in collaboration with the municipality, and extending sanitation amenities to police camps.

The foundation is collaborating with municipal and police authorities to guide devotees with clear direction boards and markers, ensuring smooth navigation for visitors from afar.

Over 4,000 trained volunteers are deployed to manage crowds and water points, while eco-friendly hand fans are distributed to combat the heat.

Keeping the rainy season in mind, the initiative also supports the police by setting up 100 aid posts and distributing 3,500 raincoats for the rainy season.

Additionally, refreshment kits are provided to volunteers, municipal workers, and police personnel to ensure their comfort and well-being.

Earlier this year, during Maha Kumbh 2025, Reliance had engaged in service for several lakhs of visitors in Prayagraj with initiatives from meals to health to transport services. With a strong commitment to supporting communities during spiritual events, Reliance has been demonstrating a deep commitment to ensure a safe, healthy experience for all.

The activities during this year's Rath Yatra at Shri Kshetra are yet another opportunity to serve humanity and the divine.

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, aims to play a catalytic role in addressing India's development challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions.

Led by Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation is relentlessly working for the overall well-being and enhanced quality of life for all, focusing on rural transformation, education, health, sports for development, disaster management, women empowerment, urban renewal and arts, culture and heritage, and has touched the lives of over 86 million people across India, in over 91,500 villages and urban locations. (ANI)

