New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Reliance Retail has launched JioBook, an ultimate learning device designed for all ages, featuring the advanced JioOS operating system.

This sleek and lightweight learning book, weighing only 990 grams, comes in an elegant JioBlue colour with an ultra-slim design.

Whether attending online classes, learning to code, or exploring new ventures such as starting a yoga studio or delving into online trading, JioBook will provide a platform for all learning endeavours.

JioBook comes pre-loaded with a Jio 4G LTE SIM and offers Dual Band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless, always-on connectivity.

Boosting productivity, JioBook offers over 75 keyboard shortcuts, an integrated chatbot, and wireless printing capabilities.

Under the hood, it packs 4GB RAM, 64GB flash memory, expandable to 256GB and an impressive 11.6-inch HD display.

Jio book is priced at Rs 16,499 per unit and will be available from August 5, 2023. Customers will be able to purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in.

"We are dedicated to introduce innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionize the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development," said a Reliance Retail spokesperson. (ANI)

