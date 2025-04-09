PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Remedium Lifecare Limited (BSE: 539561),a fast-growing manufacturer of pharmaceutical intermediates and specialty chemicals, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for its proposed rights issue.

The approval paves the way for the company to raise growth capital from its existing shareholders, further strengthening its financial foundation and supporting its strategic initiatives, including manufacturing expansion, product development, and global market penetration.

Key Highlights of the Rights Issue (as approved):

* Record Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

* Issue Size: Rs4,919.04 Lakhs (Assuming Full Subscription)

* Price per Share: Rs1.00 per Equity Share

* Total Number of Shares: 49,19,04,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs1/- each

* Rights Ratio: 61 Rights Equity Shares for every 50 fully paid-up equity shares held as on the Record Date

* Instrument: Fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs1/- each

* Purpose: Working capital Requirements, Equipment for R&D and expansion

"This approval from the BSE marks a significant milestone in our journey. We remain committed to enhancing shareholder value while scaling up our operations responsibly and sustainably," said Adarsh Munjal , Whole Time Director, Remedium Lifecare Ltd.

The rights issue comes at a time when Remedium Lifecare is gaining strong traction in international markets. In February 2025, the company secured a multi-year export contract worth Rs182.7 crore with a leading UK-based pharmaceutical distributor. The company is well- positioned to capitalize on rising global demand in key therapeutic segments such as anti- infectives, cardiovascular, CNS, and oncology-supportive drugs.

About Remedium Lifecare:

Founded in 1988, Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is a BSE-listed pharmaceutical company engaged in the supply of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) intermediates and specialty chemicals. With an emphasis on quality, compliance, and global reach, the company continues to expand its presence while playing a pivotal role in India's pharmaceutical ecosystem.

