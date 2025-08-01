VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1: Project Malar, an initiative powered by RNTBCI (Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India), is redefining women's empowerment through action, mobility, and sustainability. The word Malar means "bloom" in Tamil--and this initiative is committed to nurturing 20 courageous women in Chennai and Chengalpattu to blossom into independent earners and leaders in their communities.

In a bold step toward inclusive development, RNTBCI is proud to support and fund the journey of these carefully selected women, who were chosen through a thoughtful process involving questionnaires, declarations of commitment, and community engagement.

Each beneficiary undergoes a rigorous training program that includes:

* Driving and traffic safety

* Financial literacy and savings habits

* Customer service and micro-marketing

* Map reading and navigation

* Cybersecurity awareness

Upon successful completion and receipt of their driver's licenses, each woman will be equipped with an electric auto-rickshaw (E-Auto), transforming them into self-sustaining entrepreneurs. For the first 18 months, they will receive continued mentorship, income tracking support, and financial guidance to help them earn a minimum of ₹16,000 per month.

To foster long-term economic independence, each participant opens a dedicated bank account linked to UPI services and is encouraged to deposit ₹1,500 monthly, cultivating a savings corpus and financial discipline over the program duration.

Notably, Project Malar also aligns with RNTBCI's environmental goals, promoting cleaner urban mobility through electric vehicles, which reduce both air and noise pollution in densely populated areas.

This initiative is part of RNTBCI's broader commitment to Mobility as a Service (MASS)--creating transformative, last-mile solutions led by women at the forefront.

"At Renault Nissan Tech, we believe true progress comes from both innovation and inclusion. Project Malar reflects our commitment to empowering women through mobility, sustainability, and economic independence. One of our key CSR pillars is 'Our Neighbourhood' - where we aim to support and build self-sustained communities around us. Through this initiative, we are excited to help 20 selected women to learn new skills and provide them with E-Autos, creating new opportunities to earn and grow," said Debashis Neogi, Managing Director, Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India.

I congratulate and appreciate Renault Nissan Tech for the Project Malar. It is a thoughtful project in empowering women. I wish the women receiving these E-autos a very best for their future. Ms. Sneha D. Collector of Chengalpattu

