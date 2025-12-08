20 Customised Wheelchairs and Wheelchair-Accessible Bus has been donated to Divyangs of CRPF to support their efforts in para-sports pursuits after major service-related injuries

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8: Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI), has launched a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at enhancing para-sport opportunities and improving mobility access for Divyang personnel at the National Centre for Divyang Empowerment (NCDE). This initiative supports individuals who have sustained mobility limitations while serving and protecting our country. Implemented in collaboration with India Cares Foundation, the project has delivered 20 customized mobile wheelchairs - including 5 sports wheelchairs, and a wheelchair-accessible bus to the CRPF Group Centre in Secunderabad.

The handover ceremony was graced by the Director General - CRPF, Shri. G.P. Singh, who formally received the equipment on behalf of the Divyang personnel. The occasion was attended Akira Hanzawa Senior Vice President - Nissan Engineering and Costing and Binu Nair, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Head - Administration and Physical Security from RNTBCI, along with senior leadership from CRPF. The ceremony concluded with a walkthrough of the wheelchair specifications and the accessibility features of the newly inducted vehicle.

Speaking at the ceremony, Binu Nair Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, General Administration and Physical Security, RNTBCI said, "This project is an emotional and deeply meaningful initiative for all of us at RNTBCI. The wheelchairs represent hope and a second chance for the young men who have sacrificed so much for our country. We believe that this mobility will restore their independence and instil pride in continuing to serve the nation."

Sharing his remarks at the ceremony, Shri. G.P. Singh, Director General - CRPF, noted, "Standing in support of persons with disabilities is yet another milestone in our journey. The National Centre for Divyang Empowerment has been equipping our divyang friends with vital skills in computers and para-sports, opening doors to independence and achievement. Today, with the generous support of Renault Nissan and India Cares Foundation, we are proud to add a special bus and wheelchairs to our resources. These contributions strengthen our mission of advancing parasports and ensuring that every divyang friend has the opportunity to thrive with dignity and pride."

This initiative is expected to improve daily functioning, internal mobility and medical transit for personnel, reinforcing long-term accessibility and rehabilitation capacity within the Centre. As Divyangs are already pursuing different games and sporting fields and have received 67 Medals in para sports, namely Constable Toman Kumar captured gold in 2025 Para world Championship and Manvendra Singh has clinched titles in International and National level in rifle shooting. The Donation will make them more empowered to achieve many more medals at national and international events.

