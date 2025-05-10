VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 10: In a momentous ceremony held at UDFCON-2025, Anubhav Garg, (Founder of TAB India), a celebrated NEET counseling expert and counseling strategist, felicitated Dr. B Srinivas (Guest of Honor), Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Deputy Director General, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, with the esteemed Dr. B. C. Roy Memorial Award.

Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, graced the event as the Chief guest.

The event, organized under the banner of UDFCON-2025 and supported by TAB India, a premier national medical and academic forum, witnessed a distinguished gathering of healthcare professionals, policymakers, and education leaders. The award was conferred in recognition of Dr. B Srinivas's exemplary contributions to the advancement of medical education, transparent policy implementation, and his steadfast commitment to improving healthcare access across the nation.

Anubhav Garg, widely known for his guidance to lakhs of aspiring medical students through the intricate NEET UG and PG counseling processes, expressed deep admiration for Dr. Srinivas's transformative leadership. "It is an honor to felicitate a visionary like Dr. Srinivas, who has not only streamlined medical education policy but has also been a pillar of trust and transparency in India's health & medical education ecosystem," said Garg during the ceremony.

Dr. Srinivas, under his leadership at the NMC and MoHFW, has played a pivotal role in redefining regulatory frameworks, improving merit-based seat allocation, and promoting student-centric reforms in the post-NEET era.

The Dr. B. C. Roy Memorial Award, named after India's most revered physician and the country's first Medical Council of India President, continues to be one of the highest forms of recognition in the field of medical excellence and public health leadership.

The felicitation at UDFCON-2025 celebrated Dr. Srinivas's legacy and inspired reminders of the collaborative efforts required between educators, administrators, and policymakers to elevate India's medical education to global standards.

