The Indian Premier League season 18 took a halt, following the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. On May 8, 2025, the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 had to be paused midway, after a military base in Pathankot, which happens to be just about 80kms away from the stadium, was suspected to be attacked. The Indian Armed Forces successfully put down the attack, but the match had to be halted after just 10.1 overs, with floodlights of the stadium shut down. The IPL 2025 has been postponed by a week since then, and amid the India-Pakistan tensions rising, The England Cricket Board, as per a report in the Guardian, has offered the BCCI to host remaining of the matches of the cash-rich tournament. Punjab Kings Applauds BCCI, IPL and Other Authorities for Ensuring Safe Movement of Their Players, Coaches, Families, and Support Staff from Dharamsala.

57 of the 74 IPL 2025 matches are already over. The 58th match was halted midway and will be decided later. While the rest of the tournament has been postponed for officially a week amid security concerns. However, with the foreign players already deciding to move back from to their countries for the time-being, and the issues escalating, the chances of a further delay are also being speculated by many. So, now Richard Gould, the ECB’s chief executive has offered the BCCI to host the 16 remaining matches in England in September, as per the report.

The BCCI had however said in a statement regarding the further schedule of the tournament, "Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders". IPL 2025: BCCI Suspends Indian Premier League for One Week, New Schedule and Venues To Be Announced in Due Course.

This will be the first for the Indian Premier League to be hosted in England in 18 years since its inception, if it happens. However, on multiple occasions, IPL has been played outside India. In 2009, IPL was entirely hosted in South Africa, as India had general elections. Some matches in 2014 were held in UAE for the same reason. In 2021, the ECB had offered to host IPL when the tournament was paused in India, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

