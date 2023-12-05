PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Alchemist Entertainment is thrilled to announce the continuation of the highly anticipated 8th Season of Jus Jazz as the esteemed saxophone virtuoso, Igor Butman, takes his mesmerizing performances from Delhi to Mumbai. Having concluded two exceptional events in Delhi on December 3 and 5, the next thrilling showcase is scheduled to enthral audiences at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Mumbai on December 6, starting at 6:29 PM. This musical extravaganza will contribute a portion of the proceeds towards vocational projects in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Bombay Peninsula, aiming to make a meaningful impact on society.

Apurva Agarwal, Founder of Universal Legal, expressed, "For me, bringing Igor Butman back to India was a dream. After almost five years and post-Covid, we have realized this dream. We at Universal Legal are proud to be associated with the same." Agarwal emphasized the significance of this cultural exchange and its positive implications.

Organized by Alchemist Entertainment, in collaboration with Knowledge Partners Caerus3 Advisors & Think Tank and Universal Legal, Igor Butman's concerts have garnered tremendous enthusiasm and accolades for their musical brilliance and cultural significance. The Mumbai performance is set to captivate jazz aficionados and music enthusiasts, promising an evening of extraordinary talent and mesmerizing melodies.

Prashant Gupta, CEO and Founder of Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank shared his thoughts, stating, "Jazz beyond borders--that's what Igor means to me. At Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank, we are truly honoured to be knowledge partners for his concerts in India." He underlined the fusion of traditional Russian roots with a Western outlook that defines Butman's artistry.

Butman's repertoire features compositions by jazz legends like Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Thelonius Monk, Charles Mingus, and more. His quintet promises to take the audience through the rich tapestry of classic, mainstream Jazz.

This rare opportunity to witness the favourite saxophonist of former US President Bill Clinton in action promises an unforgettable night of jazz excellence. The concerts aim to celebrate the essence of Jazz and honour the legacy of Igor Butman, presenting an evening of unparalleled musical brilliance that transcends borders.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Sahil Sharma; +91 72619 54806

Igor Butman

Igor Butman is a distinguished jazz saxophonist celebrated for his exceptional virtuosity and artistry. With a remarkable journey through the world of Jazz, his performances have left an indelible mark on iconic stages globally.

Alchemist Entertainment

Alchemist Entertainment is dedicated to curating and presenting exceptional musical experiences, bringing together world-renowned artists for unforgettable performances.

Universal Legal

Universal Legal is committed to excellence in the legal sphere, fostering cultural exchanges and supporting impactful initiatives within the community.

Caerus3 Advisors & Think Tank

Caerus3 Advisors & Think Tank is at the forefront of fostering collaborations and knowledge sharing, supporting transformative initiatives across diverse sectors.

