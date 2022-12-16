Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN): The Reseal Market Research and Film Company - reseal.in (www.reseal.in ), a leading player in research, branding, media, and films, awarded the prestigious Maharashtra Udyojak Awards 2022 to more than 65 noted individuals and companies in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Udyojak Awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals and organisations who have made an immense contribution to the field of business, industry, real estate, fashion, education, FMCG, jewellery, travel, solar energy, home appliances, dairy, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, healthcare, and more in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Udyojak Awards 2022 were presented to shining beacons of Maharashtra's trade and industry at an event in Nashik on December 11.

The awards were presented by popular Marathi actress and dancer Prajakta Mali in the presence of Reseal.in Founder & CEO Sudhir Pathade and leading names from the business and commerce world of Maharashtra.

The winning categories and winners of the Maharashtra Udyojak Awards 2022 include:

- One of the Best Share Market Educational Academy of the Year - Alpha Traders

- Most Popular Agricultural Kendra Product Supplier & Agro Consultant In Maharashtra - Pandurang Krushi Kendra & Vithal Krushi Seva

- Most Popular Mehandi Artist & Mehandi Academy In Pune - HR Art's Mehandi

- Most Popular Super Market In Akole - SK Group Of Business

- Most Popular Computer Coaching Institute In Nashik - Gurumauli Computer Institute

- One Of The Best Cafe In Nashik - MD's Cafe

- Most Popular Cafe In Pune - Cafepune 30

- Most Popular Jewellery Outlet In Malegaon - Devendra Harishchandra Agharker Saraf

- Most Popular Catering Services Provider In Shrirampur - Shree Nana Caterers

- One Of The Best Financial Services Provider In Beed - Krushi Samruddhi Urban Nidhi Limited

- Best Model IT Institute In Maharashtra - Dr.B R Ambedkar IIT

- Maharashtra's Leading Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Garad Land Developer's Investor & Traders

- Most Emerging Electricals Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - RR Group of Industries

- One Of The Best Paithani Brand In Maharashtra - Utsav Paithani

- Most Popular Real Estate Consultant In Boisar & Palghar - Solanki Properties

- Most Popular Super Market In Ahmednagar - B-Mart Kirana Bazaar

- One Of The Best Multitasking Businessman Of The Year -Dnyanai Enterprises

- Most Popular Share Market Coaching Institute - MK Trading Academy

- Most Promising Solar Plant Installation & Solar Service Provider Company In Nashik - Arka Enercon Pvt Ltd

- Most Popular Men's Clothing & Accessories Provider Showroom In Pune -Brand Look

- Most Popular Construction & Real Estate Consultant Company In Pune - TM Consultants

- Most Popular Laptop & Computer Seller In Maharashtra - Shivam Computers

- Most Popular Nutraceutical Product Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Agnivesh Health Care Centre Pvt. Ltd

- One Of The Best Gearbox Manufacturers & Suppliers In Maharashtra - Marcia Mets India Pvt. Ltd

- Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Keva Kaipo Industries

- Most Popular Milk Processing Company In Pune - Sai Dairy Farm

- One of The Best Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Shetkari Sendriya Gulacha Chaha

- Most Popular Milk Collection Centre & Cattle Feed Provider Company In Shirur - Shantai Udyog Samuh

- Most Popular Ayurvedic Herbal & Household Cleaning Product Mafucaturer in Maharashtra - Ashapura Agencies Sangli

- Most Promising Transport Company In Maharashtra - Divine Carriers

- One Of The Best Travel, Transport And Courier Services Provider In Kolhapur (Jaysingpur) - Shidnale Travel Agency

- Most Popular Pesticides, Fertilizer & Seeds Supplier Company In Nashik - Tuljai Agro Services

- Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Pranjal Unique Global India Pvt. Ltd

- Maharashtra's Leading Architect And Interior Designer Of The Year - Chiraniya Consultancy

- One Of The Best Wifi Internet Services & Software Development Services Provider In Jalgaon -Yash Instant Online India Pvt Ltd

- One Of The Best Organic Product Manufacturer Company In Sangli - Alviron Organics Pvt Ltd

- Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Jayesh Communication

- Most Popular Poultry Feed Manufacturer Company In Maharashtra - Asr Galaxy Vet Feeds Pvt.Ltd

- Most Popular Construction Company In Aurangabad - Indravishwa Construction

- One Of The Best Packaging Material Manufacturer Company In Aurangabad -Shree Packaging Industries

- Most Popular Automobile Services Provider In Washim Mangrulpir - Kanhoba Motors

- One Of The Best Business & Management Consultant Company In Maharashtra - Ascential Global

- Most Popular Veg & Non-Veg Restaurant In Maharashtra - Hotel Shaurya Vada

- One Of The Best Pumping Solution Services Provider Company In Water, Sewage & Irrigation In Akola - Arya Engineering Services Akola

- Most Popular Plywood Manufacturing Company In Osmanabad - Matoshri Udyog Samuh

- Most Popular Makeup Artist In Pune - Gauri Beauty & Salon

- One Of The Best Essential Oil Manufacturing Company In Sangli -Trimurti Aromatics

- Maharashtra's Leading Furniture Product Manufacturer & Supplier Of The Year - Sofa Factory The Complete Living Solutions Pvt. Ltd

- Maharashtra's Best Campaign Management Marketing Agency - DIGIWEAPNOS

- One Of The Best Competitive Exams Coaching Institute in Maharashtra - Garud Zep Academy Pvt. Ltd

- One Of The Best Warehousing Solution Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - Ambaji Warehousing Solutions

- Most Popular Flower Decoration Services Provider In Phaltan - Shree Shree Flowers & Decorators

- Maharashtra's Best Natural Syrup Manufacturer -Aarti Food Products

- The Best Multitasking Business Venture Of The Year - Utkarsh Co-operative

- Most Trusted Construction Company In Kolhapur - Building Expert

- Most Popular Financial Services Provider In Nagpur -Panchatarng Bachat Nidhi Ltd

- Most Popular Nidhi Company In Nagpur - Gargi Urban Nidhi Ltd

- Most Popular Furniture Manufacturing Company In Nashik - Om Sai Ram Furniture Manufacturing

- Most Popular Home Appliances Services and Products Provider In Nashik and Kolhapur - Pavitra Enterprises

- One Of The Best Pathology Lab In Nashik - Matoshri Pathology Clinic

- Most Trusted Security Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - Jetfour Security Services Pvt Ltd

- Excellence Contribution Towards Automation In RO Industry - Infinity

- Most Popular Building Material Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Sukunge Hardware And Building Material Suppliers

- Most Popular Raw Material Supplier Of The Year - Maharaja Udyojak Samuha

- The Best Security Systems Provider In Latur - Impetus Multiservices

- One Of The Best Rubber Industry In Akluj Shripur - Acharya Shri Cunthu Sagar Industry

- One Of The Best Hi-Tech Nursery In Maharashtra - Baliraja Rovatika

