PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 19: In an era where cybersecurity challenges continue to grow, Synergy Quantum is once again pushing the boundaries of quantum technology. Building on its expertise in quantum encryption, our team is developing an innovative method to test the limits of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) using a quantum switch. This groundbreaking approach is set to expose potential vulnerabilities in QKD systems, a core component of next-generation encryption. By harnessing the power of indefinite causal order, the team is working on creating an attack model that can manipulate quantum communication without triggering traditional security defences. With this cutting-edge research, Synergy Quantum is not only advancing the understanding of quantum security but also paving the way for the development of stronger, more resilient encryption protocols to protect against the evolving threats of tomorrow.

Also Read | What Is Olo Colour? Scientists Reveal New Blue-Green Shade Created by Stimulating Human Retinas Using Laser Technology, Details Here.

In an exciting new development, researchers at Synergy Quantum are embarking on a pioneering experiment to challenge the security of quantum encryption systems. The team is preparing to implement a cutting-edge quantum switch within a Sagnac loop architecture, which could potentially expose vulnerabilities in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) protocols.

" This is an exciting moment for our team and the field of quantum cryptography," said Mr. Jay Oberoi, Founder & CEO, Synergy Quantum, " We 're taking a bold step towards implementing and addressing the unseen risks in quantum communication. The success of this project could redefine how we approach the security of the next generation of encryption technologies."

Also Read | WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees: Here's Full List of Wrestling Legends Honoured Ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The groundbreaking idea behind breaking QKD using a quantum switch is reported by Prof. Arun K Pati and his collaborators Dr Sumit Nandi, Biswaranjan Panda and Prof. Pankaj Agrawal which appeared in a recent paper [Breaking Quantum Key Distributions under Quantum Switch-Based Attack, arXiv:2502.06780 (2025)]. "The concept of exploiting quantum superposition of causal order in the context of QKD security is a natural progression in quantum research," said Professor Pati. Dr Nandi and Panda said, "By manipulating the order of quantum operations, we aim to test the very foundations of quantum encryption and reveal hidden vulnerabilities that have remained unnoticed."

As part of its pioneering efforts in quantum security, Synergy Quantum is currently working on an innovative and ambitious project to practically develop a Quantum Switch capable of breaking QKD systems. This initiative is being driven by Prof. Arun K Pati, Director R&D, Synergy Quantum. Here, our vision is to explore the potential of indefinite causal order in quantum key distribution systems. Dr. Gautam, Director QKD, Synergy Quantum , the project lead for the experimental implementation, has taken the next crucial step--bringing Professor Pati's theoretical idea into a working model. "Building a quantum switch that can perform this level of interference and then testing it within a real-world QKD system is the true challenge," said Dr. Gautam. "This experiment will help us understand the practical implications of such an attack, opening up new areas of research for quantum security and the development of stronger encryption methods."

The team is poised to integrate the quantum switch into a BB84 QKD testbed, where it will be used to perform an intercept-and-resend attack while minimizing the Quantum Bit Error Rate (QBER) and evading traditional detection methods. This proof-of-concept experiment is expected to shed light on vulnerabilities in current QKD systems, highlighting the need for the development of new security measures to ensure the long-term protection of quantum communications.

"In Conversation with Professor Pati and Dr. Gautam on how Quantum Switch-Based attacks will r evolutioni se Quantum Communication Security."

Q: How does the development of quantum switch-based attacks affect Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems?

A: By developing and studying quantum switch-based attacks, Synergy Quantum is proactively identifying potential vulnerabilities in QKD implementations. This enables researchers to address these weaknesses before they can be exploited maliciously. The ability to simulate these quantum switch-based threats provides invaluable insights, allowing for the enhancement of cryptographic security measures and the creation of next-generation QKD systems that are resilient to the most advanced quantum threats.

Q: What role does understanding emerging attack models, like quantum switch-based attacks, play in securing quantum communication systems?

A: While cryptography plays a key role in securing QKD, true security in quantum networks requires a deeper understanding of emerging attack models. Quantum switch-based attacks are one such emerging threat and understanding them is crucial in countering potential risks before they become a real-world issue. By assessing these attack models, we can create more robust security measures, making quantum communication systems stronger and more resistant to evolving cyber threats.

Q: How do quantum switch-based attacks apply to various sectors and industries?

A: Quantum switch-based attacks serve as an essential tool for assessing vulnerabilities across multiple sectors that rely on secure communication. In national defense and intelligence, they test military-grade encryption and satellite-based quantum cryptography. The financial sector benefits from simulating quantum threats to banking transactions and stock exchanges. Critical infrastructure, including telecom networks and smart grids, can be reinforced by simulating potential quantum attacks. In aerospace, healthcare, law enforcement, and even blockchain, quantum switch-based cryptanalysis ensures that quantum communication technologies may not be safe from emerging threats. By revealing weaknesses, these attacks help industries develop stronger countermeasures and ensure the resilience of quantum-era communication systems.

Q: What is the broader impact of quantum switch-based attacks on the future of quantum communication security?

A: The breakthrough of quantum switch-based attacks brings us one step closer to securing the future of quantum communication. By proactively identifying and addressing potential vulnerabilities, these attacks enable the development of more advanced and secure QKD systems. The ability to simulate and analyze quantum threats will help us to understand to what extent quantum communication remains secure as we enter the next phase of cybersecurity. This proactive approach will shape the resilience of quantum communication technologies, allowing them to withstand even the most sophisticated quantum threats of the future.

About Synergy Quantum

Synergy Quantum (SQ), founded and led by Mr. Jay Oberoi , is a trailblazer in the development of military-grade quantum-secure communication technologies, designed to safeguard against the emerging threats posed by quantum computing. With deep expertise in Post-Quantum Encryption, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), and Quantum Communication Infrastructure, Synergy Quantum is dedicated to advancing secure communication by providing solutions that go beyond the capabilities of traditional cryptography.

While Prof. Pati has explored the theoretical aspects of the Quantum Switch attack, Dr. Gautam and his team are now working on its experimental implementation. By developing a quantum switch-based attack, Synergy Quantum aims to uncover and address hidden vulnerabilities in QKD, potentially manipulating quantum communication processes without being detected by conventional security measures.

Under the leadership of Mr. Jay Oberoi , Synergy Quantum is dedicated to ensuring that quantum communication technologies are not only at the forefront of innovation but are also fortified against the advanced threats that could arise in the future. This project is part of Synergy Quantum's ongoing commitment to shaping the next generation of quantum security, providing a foundation for the development of stronger, more resilient encryption systems.

With its cutting-edge research and visionary leadership, Synergy Quantum is set to redefine global communication security, helping to protect sensitive data across critical sectors and ensuring that quantum networks are secure for the generations to come.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668624/PR_Quantum_Switch.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580731/5276520/Synergy_Quantum_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)