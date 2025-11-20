VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20: Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, is proud to announce that Dr. Sham, Senior Consultant Rheumatologist, has been conferred with the Kolkon Oration for Community Service, instituted by the West Bengal Chapter of the Indian Rheumatology Association (IRA).

This national recognition is awarded to a rheumatologist for their outstanding contribution towards community service and public education in rheumatology. The award is an acknowledgment for the efforts to advance patient education, promote awareness, and conduct continuing medical education (CME) programs for healthcare professionals.

Dr. Sham has been instrumental in propagating awareness on autoimmune and rheumatologic conditions through lectures, patient education initiatives, and training programs across India. His consistent commitment to patient welfare and knowledge dissemination has earned him wide respect in the field.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, said, "We are immensely proud of Dr. Sham's achievement. His dedication to improving awareness and care for patients with rheumatologic diseases reflects Kauvery Hospital's commitment to excellence and compassionate service. This national honour is a testament to his passion and the impact he has created in the community."

The Kolkon Oration for Community Service recognizes doctors who have made sustained contributions to the field of rheumatology for over a decade and have worked extensively to improve patient outcomes and education at a community level.

