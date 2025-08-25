HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 25: Rhinox has officially opened its newest stainless steel pipe manufacturing plant in Karnal, Haryana, and it's far from an ordinary facility. Built across 11 acres, with nearly 300,000 square feet of operative space, the new site is designed from the ground up to raise the bar in precision, hygiene, and durability for piping systems.

Inside, there's serious firepower: four modern production units, a Stainless Steel tube milling plant that's fully optimized, and enough capacity to turn out 400 tons of SS304 and SS316L pipes every month. Every product rolls out in line with DIN, ASTM, and NB standards - the same benchmarks trusted by the toughest industries worldwide.

This isn't just about scale. The plant runs on automated production lines that use Autogenous Longitudinal Tungsten Gas welding with online bright annealing, the kind of technology that ensures a cleaner finish and stronger welds. There's also an in-house metals and pipes testing lab that runs both destructive and non-destructive tests, making sure nothing leaves the floor without meeting Rhinox's tight quality standards.

On the supply side, Rhinox have long term association with Superlative Stainless steel manufacturers like Jindal Stainless Steel (JSL), Outokumpu, and POSCO India, so the raw materials match the company's premium promise and will Deliver High Pressurized Precision Tubes.

The pipes made here will find their way into everything from drinking water systems and compressed air lines to gas distribution, industrial fluids, and high-purity environments like food processing plants and pharmaceutical facilities. To back that up, the facility carries an impressive list of credentials - NSF 61, NSF 372, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, PED, HACCP, and REACH compliance.

"This plant is more than an expansion - it's our statement about where we believe stainless steel piping is headed," said the Spokesperson, at Rhinox. "By bringing the best technology and quality control under one roof, we're giving our customers the reliability they need and the hygiene they demand, whether they're in India or overseas."

For Rhinox, which already has a reputation for high-performance piping solutions, this investment cements its position in both domestic and global markets. The company says its mission is simple: build products that don't just work well on day one, but keep delivering for decades.

