New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): In the dynamic landscape of the built environment (construction, real estate, and urban infrastructure), staying ahead of the curve is not just a matter of choice but a necessity for success. In this pursuit, two internationally acclaimed organisations, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the PMI Global Accreditation Centre for Project Management Education Programmes (PMI-CAG), have stepped forward to assist professionals globally.

RICS, a globally recognised professional body promoting and enforcing the highest international standards in the built environment sector, has been at the forefront of professional development for over 150 years. On the other hand, PMI-CAG offers a range of certifications, including the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, which is widely regarded as the gold standard in project management. Combining the strengths of these two institutions can provide professionals with a comprehensive skill set that is highly sought-after in today's job market.

The Synergistic Advantage of RICS + PMI-CAG

By adding a PMI-CAG certification to your RICS-accredited degree, you'll be demonstrating not just theoretical knowledge but also a proven ability to manage projects effectively. This combination showcases your competence, efficiency, and focus on results, making you a highly sought-after asset in any company. Here's how this combination empowers built environment professionals:

* Enhanced Credibility and Recognition: The RICS designation is a mark of distinction, signifying your in-depth knowledge and adherence to ethical practices. It commands respect from clients, employers, and colleagues around the globe.

* Stand Out from the Crowd: In a competitive job market, having that extra edge can make all the difference. This powerful duo sets you apart from other graduates.

* Command Higher Salaries: This unique combination positions you for better compensation negotiations, reflecting the valuable skills and knowledge you bring to the table.

* Global Career: With this power combination, you can leverage your expertise internationally. RICS enjoys widespread recognition, opening doors to exciting career opportunities overseas.

* Future-Proof Your Career: By demonstrating your commitment to continuous learning and professional development through RICS and PMI-CAG, you'll ensure you stay relevant and in-demand throughout your career.

* Direct Pathway to MRICS: A degree accredited from RICS fulfills the academic requirement for applying to the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC). This also reduces the minimum work experience requirement for MRICS.

* Career Growth: Employers are looking for individuals who can hit the ground running. With your RICS and PMI-CAG credentials, you'll demonstrate the ability to seamlessly integrate into projects and contribute meaningfully from day one.

In conclusion, the partnership between RICS and PMI-CAG offers professionals a unique and powerful combination of skills, qualifications, and resources that can give them a significant competitive edge in today's competitive job market. Whether you are a seasoned professional looking to enhance your skills or a newcomer seeking to break into the industry, RICS and PMI-CAG can help you elevate your career to new heights. (ANI)

