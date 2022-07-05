Vododara (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rishabh Software today announced that it has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) University and Asian School of Business Management (ASBM) University for their technology education programs.

The MoUs are part of the Rishabh Software skilling initiative - RISE (Rishabh Integrated Skill Enhancement).

Also Read | The Kari-Not-Okay Night at Sportsbuzz. Com IIFA Rocks Was a Thrill with #GuruRandhawa’s … – Latest Tweet by IIFA.

The agreement between RISE and the universities is unique because it will leverage the institutions' strengths to create better opportunities in technical education that meets the current and future workforce demands. Most importantly, the objective would be to help meet the industry needs of students to support their "College to Corporate" journey.

As per the MoUs, RISE would play the role of a strategic implementation partner. The RISE team would help the universities to design customized technology programs that integrate into their curriculum through experiences such as blended learning, multi-disciplinary learning and activity-based learning.

Also Read | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow Are 'Scarily Good', Says James Anderson.

RISE would work with the universities in content curation, monitoring the learning program and conducting periodic assessments. The students who excel in this program will have project work or internship opportunities with Rishabh Software.

"We are excited to partner with GSFC University and ASBM University. We will work with them to create a pathway for their students to increase their career opportunities as technology professionals," said Saumil Shah, Chief Strategy Officer at Rishabh Software. "Through our RISE initiative, we are working to nurture 1000+ young tech minds to be industry-ready in the next five years," he added.

"This program would feature collaborative support across academic initiatives, enhancement of soft skills and a focus on innovation by imparting knowledge through live projects and hands-on learning. This association would also focus on upskilling the faculty members with Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) to address emerging industry requirements in line with National Occupational Standards," said Dr Rajesh Khajuria, Vice President at RISE.

Rishabh Software is a CMMI 3, ISO 9001:2019, and ISO 27001 certified organization. We specialize in software development, technology consulting, engineering, and IT-enabled services. Based out of Vadodara, we have achieved considerable technological expertise with a significant global market presence. Our team of 700+ employees across US, UK & India offices has executed over 1000+ projects globally.

To learn more about us, please visit www.rishabhsoft.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)