New Delhi [India], December 11: Rishal Music Trust (RMT) will present an evocative Evening of Fusion and Sufi Music on Saturday, 13th December 2025, at the Sri Sathya Sai International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, beginning 5:15 PM onwards.

About the LeadershipThe Trust is led by Distinguished Lawyer Mr. Harvansh Chawla, Founder & Managing Partner, K. R. Chawla & Co. (Law Firm); Chairman & Chief Patron, Rishal Music Trust; Chairman, International Punjabi Forum; Chairman, TNN World (OT Channel); Government nominee on Indian Company Secretariat Institute; Chairman, BRICS CCI.His vision continues to place India's cultural heritage at the heart of its contemporary societal narrative.

Programme OverviewThe forthcoming programme is envisioned as a soulful confluence of Indian classical depth, Sufi spirituality, and contemporary musical expression. It reaffirms the belief that artistic wisdom and cultural continuity are essential to a balanced and humane society. Through music, the evening seeks to celebrate harmony, dialogue, and India's timeless civilisational ethos.

Message from Mr. Harvansh Chawla"India's cultural traditions are not relics of the past--they are living expressions of our collective consciousness. Music has the power to unite, heal, and inspire, and through Rishal Music Trust our endeavour is to ensure that this heritage remains vibrant, accessible, and relevant for generations to come."

Patrons and Eminent Cultural Figures Associated with RMTRishal Music Trust is associated with an eminent constellation of patrons drawn from the worlds of Indian classical music, Sufi traditions, literature, theatre, and cinema. These include Padma Shri awardees and cultural icons such as:

- Ustad Puranchand Wadali

- Ustad Ghulam Ali

- Pt. Anup Jalota

- Vidushi Sumitra Guha

- Vidushi Nalini & Kamalini

- Pt. Shivnath Mishra

- Janaab Muzaffar Ali

- Ashok Chakradhar

- Pt. Ronu Majumdar

- Pt. Umakant Gundecha

- Pt. Ritwik Sanyal

- Bhai Harjinder Singh (Srinagar Wale)

- Ustad Ahmed Hussain & Ustad Mohammed Hussain

- Pt. Bharti Bandhu

- Pt. Shashidhar Acharya

- Ustad Moinuddin Khan

- Ustad Gulfam Ahmed

Eminent actors and cultural voices associated include:

- Govind Namdev

- Himani Shivpuri

- Raghubir Yadav

- Adil Hussain

- Mukesh Tiwari

- Yashpal Sharma

- Rajesh Tailang

Together, they reflect the depth, diversity, and excellence of India's artistic legacy.

RMT Leadership TeamThe leadership of Rishal Music Trust also includes:

- Pt. Rajendra Prasanna - Co-Chairman

- Dr. Sushi Singh - Co-Chairperson

- Ms. Nutan Jain - Co-Chairperson

- Mr. K. J. Alphons - Co-Chairman

- Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh - Co-Chairman

They collectively guide the Trust's cultural vision and nationwide initiatives.

Audience & ParticipationThe evening will bring together eminent artistes, scholars, cultural practitioners, and invited guests from across the artistic and intellectual community.

VenueSri Sathya Sai International CentreLodhi Road, Pragati ViharNew Delhi - 110003

RSVPNirmal Kohli - 9811902559

About Rishal Music Trust (RMT)Rishal Music Trust is dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and advancement of India's classical, folk, and traditional performing arts. Guided by Distinguished Lawyer Mr. Harvansh Chawla, Founder & Managing Partner, K. R. Chawla & Co. (Law Firm); Chairman & Chief Patron, Rishal Music Trust; Chairman, International Punjabi Forum; Chairman, TNN World (OT Channel); Government nominee on Indian Company Secretariat Institute; Chairman, BRICS CCI. His leadership brings together legal acumen, institutional experience, and cultural stewardship.

Under his guidance, RMT works to create sustainable ecosystems for artists through performance platforms, scholarships, fellowships, educational partnerships, and nationwide cultural programs--ensuring that India's artistic heritage remains vibrant, dignified, and integral to the nation's future.

